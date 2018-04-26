Netia SA (NET.WA)

April 26 (Reuters) - NETIA SA ::Q1 NET PROFIT 21.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 12.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE 346.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 365.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 21.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Netia SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT AT THIS STAGE IT ESTIMATES TO WRITE OFF 150.7 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS IN ITS NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2017.SAYS WILL GIVE IS FINAL RESULTS OF ASSETS IMPAIRMENT TEST WITH ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2017 ON FEB. 15.SAYS IT IS CONDUCTING ASSETS IMPAIRMENT TEST BY COMPARING THE BALANCE VALUE OF ASSETS WITH ITS RECOVERABLE VALUE.SAYS THE RECOVERABLE VALUE IS BASED ON THE FAIR VALUE CALCULATION.SAYS LAST YEAR THE CALCULATION OF FAIR VALUE WAS BASED ON ESTIMATED CASH FLOW AND ITS 10-YEAR BUSINESS PLAN.SAYS CYFROWY POLSAT <<>> ACQUIRED 33 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY AT THE BEGINNING OF DEC. AND ANNOUNCED A TENDER OFFER FOR THE REMAINING 66 PERCENT STAKE.SAYS THE SUCCESSFUL IMPLEMENTATION OF THE TENDER OFFER CAN HAVE AN IMPACT ON ITS STRATEGY AND OPERATING ACTIVITY.SAYS IT HAS DECIDED THEN TO APPLY MARKET SHARE PRICE AS THE MOST TRUSTWORTHY METHOD OF CALCULATION OF FAIR VALUE OF ITS ASSETS.
Dec 12 (Reuters) - NETIA SA ::KRZYSZTOF ADASZEWSKI REPLACES KATARZYNA IWUC AS FINANCE DIRECTOR.KATARZYNA IWUC TO CONTINUE AS CO CEO.
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Netia S.A. :Poland's telecoms and media group Cyfrowy Polsat <<>> announces on Tuesday a tender offer to buy 119,349,971 shares in telecoms firm Netia <<>> at 5.77 zlotys for each share of Netia.The tender offer announcement comes after Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday that two key Netia shareholders - Mennica Polska and fund FIP 11 - agreed to sell their stakes in Netia representing nearly 33 percent of votes.Netia shares rise by 22.6 percent on Tuesday, Cyfrowy Polsat shares up by 4.21 pct .
Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat Sa says::Cyfrowy Polsat wants to buy controlling stake in telecom firm Netia;.Cyfrowy wants to buy shares representing no more than 66 percent of votes at shareholders' meetings.Says Poland's Mennica Polska and fund FIP 11 agreed to sell shares representing 33 percent of votes minus one vote.Plans to buy rest of shares through public tender offering.Says to pay 5.77 zlotys ($1.63) per share to both Mennica and FIP 11, for total of 638.8 million zlotys.
Nov 16 (Reuters) - NETIA SA :SAYS TO CONCENTRATE SALES TO NEW B2C CUSTOMERS VIA TELEFONIA DIALOG AS OF NOV. 20.
Oct 26 (Reuters) - NETIA SA ::REPORTED Q3 REVENUE 356.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 372.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 14.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 16.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 21.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.
Oct 24 (Reuters) - NETIA SA :SIGNS FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK FOR UP TO EUR 50 MLN.
