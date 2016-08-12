Netas Telekomunikasyon AS (NETAS.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Netas Telekomunikasyon Q2 net result turns to profit of 5.4 mln lira

Netaş Telekomunikasyon A.S. : Said on Thursday that Q2 revenue at 248.6 million lira ($83.98 million) versus 177.4 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit up at 5.4 million lira versus loss of 1.2 million lira year ago.

Netas wins tender in Algeria at $51.4 mln

Netas Telekomünikasyon : Wins tender worth $51.4 million in Algeria for COE Phase III design and application from Sonatrach .Plans to deliver the project in 2 years after inking the agreement.

Netas Telekom says ban from public tenders not to have a significant impact on 2016 forecast

Netas Telekomunikasyon AS :Says ban from public tenders for a year will not have an important impact on its 2016 forecast which was reported in Q1 2016 financial statements.

Netas Telekom gets 1-year ban from public tenders

Netas Telekomunikasyon As : Gets 1-year ban from public tenders .Says decision made by Ministry of Internal Affairs and published on Official Gazette on May 31.

Netas Telekom Q1 net result swings to loss of 1.8 million

Netas Telekom : Q1 net loss of 1.8 million lira versus profit of 4.8 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 204.5 million lira versus 158.9 million lira year ago.

Netas Telekomunikasyon AS pays no dividend for FY 2015

Netas Telekomunikasyon AS:Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015.