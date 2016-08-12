Edition:
Netas Telekomunikasyon AS (NETAS.IS)

NETAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

16.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.08TL (+0.50%)
Prev Close
15.92TL
Open
15.90TL
Day's High
16.30TL
Day's Low
15.80TL
Volume
5,873,050
Avg. Vol
1,963,710
52-wk High
16.30TL
52-wk Low
9.00TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Netas Telekomunikasyon Q2 net result turns to profit of 5.4 mln lira
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Netaş Telekomunikasyon A.S. : Said on Thursday that Q2 revenue at 248.6 million lira ($83.98 million) versus 177.4 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit up at 5.4 million lira versus loss of 1.2 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Netas wins tender in Algeria at $51.4 mln
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Netas Telekomünikasyon : Wins tender worth $51.4 million in Algeria for COE Phase III design and application from Sonatrach .Plans to deliver the project in 2 years after inking the agreement.  Full Article

Netas Telekom says ban from public tenders not to have a significant impact on 2016 forecast
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 

Netas Telekomunikasyon AS :Says ban from public tenders for a year will not have an important impact on its 2016 forecast which was reported in Q1 2016 financial statements.  Full Article

Netas Telekom gets 1-year ban from public tenders
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Netas Telekomunikasyon As : Gets 1-year ban from public tenders .Says decision made by Ministry of Internal Affairs and published on Official Gazette on May 31.  Full Article

Netas Telekom Q1 net result swings to loss of 1.8 million
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Netas Telekom : Q1 net loss of 1.8 million lira versus profit of 4.8 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 204.5 million lira versus 158.9 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Netas Telekomunikasyon AS pays no dividend for FY 2015
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Netas Telekomunikasyon AS:Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015.  Full Article

BRIEF-Netas Q2 net profit up at 6.6 mln lira

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 325.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 248.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

