National Express Group PLC (NEX.L)
343.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
343.90
--
--
--
--
557,955
389.00
332.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
National Express says seeking feedback on East Anglia bid from Dept of Transport
National Express Group Plc
National Express on track to deliver annual profit target
National Express Group Plc
Ex-divs to take 1.2 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 31
LONDON, Aug 29 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.15 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence)
- Should you buy Experian plc, National Express Group plc and Centaur Media plc today?
- Are National Express Group plc, OneSavings Bank plc & Novae Group plc dividend buys after today's updates?
- Are Dividends At National Express Group PLC, Diageo plc And UBM plc About To Explode?
- Does FirstGroup plc's Earnings Beat Make It A Better Buy Than Stagecoach Group plc or National Express Group plc?
- FirstGroup plc Slides: Is National Express Group PLC Or Go-Ahead Group plc A Better Buy?
- Buses & Railways: A Safe Investment Right Now?