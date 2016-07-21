Nexity SA (NEXI.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nexity H1 net profit group share up 8 pct to 52 mln euros

Nexity SA : H1 revenue 1.36‍​ billion euros versus 1.35 billion euros ($1.49 billion) year ago . H1 current operating profit up 16 percent to 107 million euros . H1 net profit group share up 8 percent to 52 million euros . Net debt of 243 million euros at June 30, 2016 (16 pct equity) . Backlog of the group at end June was 3.6 billion euros . 2016 outlook confirmed, current operating income target revised upwards (at least 245 million euros versus 235 million euros announced in February) .Based on outlook, aims to pay a dividend of 2.20 euros per share in 2017.

Nexity confirms its targets and revises upward its market outlook for new home sales in 2016

Nexity SA : Confirms its targets and revises upward its market outlook for new home sales in 2016 . Revises upward its market outlook for new home sales in france in 2016 to approximately 120,000 net reservations, versus nexity's previous estimates of 110,000 . Outlook has been revised as a result of continued high level of business activity in residential real estate in April and may 2016 . Sees 2016 revenue: stable, around 3 billion euro ($3.34 billion) . 2016 current operating profit target: at least 235 million euro (up 7 pct) . Ambition for 2018: 300 million euro in current operating profit .Proposed dividend per share up 10 pct (2.20 euro) for 2016 and 2017.

Nexity announces repurchase of 98.5% of 2014 oceanes initially issued

Nexity SA :Announces repurchase of 98.5 pct of 2014 oceanes initially issued.

Nexity announces successful issuance of 2016 OCEANEs

Nexity SA : Successful issuance of new convertible bonds due Jan. 2023 for approximately 270 million euros ($307.2 million) and results of the concurrent repurchase of the OCEANEs due 2020 issued in June 2014 . Successfully completed today an issuance of 2016 OCEANEs, for a nominal amount of 269,999,943.80 euros . Net proceeds of issuance will be used to finance repurchase of 2014 OCEANEs .Nominal value per 2016 OCEANE is equal to 64.30 euros and represents a premium of 35 pct over Nexity's reference share price.

Issuance by Nexity of convertible bonds due 2023

Nexity SA : Issuance by Nexity of convertible bonds (oceanes) due 2023 for approximately 225 million euro and repurchase proposal of the oceanes due 2020 issued in june 2014 .Nominal value per 2016 oceane will represent a premium comprised between 30 pct and 35 pct over Nexity's reference share price.

Team including Nexity Promotion wins contract in Bordeaux

Nexity SA:Team of Nexity, Altarea Cogedim, Pitch Promotion wins the contract to develop Bordeaux Belvédère neighbourhood.

Nexity to acquire Edouard Denis Group

Nexity SA:Nexity, investment fund MBO Partenaires and Mr Edouard Denis have made commitments with a view to acquisition by Nexity of a 55 pct stake in real estate development group Edouard Denis​.‍Transaction will be financed by Nexity using its own financial resources​.‍Remaining 45 pct stake will be retained by Mr Edouard Denis​.‍Transaction is expected to take place before end of first half of 2016.

Nexity issues FY 2016 and FY 2018 financial guidance

Nexity SA:Sees ‍FY 2016 revenue: stable, around 3 billion euros​.FY 2016 current operating profit target: at least 235 million euros (up 7 pct).‍Ambition for FY 2018: 300 million euros in current operating profit.Proposed dividend per share up 10 pct (2.20 euro) for 2016 and 2017.FY 2016 revenue 3.06 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.