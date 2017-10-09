New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI.TO)
53.27CAD
9:00pm BST
$-0.03 (-0.06%)
$53.30
$53.56
$53.56
$52.85
75,884
153,013
$57.70
$36.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
MOTOR COACH INDUSTRIES SAYS ALL-ELECTRIC COMMUTER COACH MODEL D45 CRT LE TO BE RELEASED IN 2020
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Motor Coach Industries::UNVEILING NEW COMMUTER COACH MODEL D45 CRT LE FOR PUBLIC TRANSIT; ALL-ELECTRIC VERSION IN DEVELOPMENT, TO BE RELEASED IN 2020. Full Article
New Flyer qtrly earnings per share $0.58
New Flyer Industries Inc
New Flyer Industries Inc Q1 net earnings per share $0.40
New Flyer Industries Inc
New Flyer Industries Inc Q1 net earnings per share $0.40
New Flyer Industries Inc
New Flyer Industries Inc. Announces Its First Quarterly Dividend
New Flyer Industries Inc:declared a quarterly dividend for the period January 1, 2016 to March 31, 2016, on the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") in the amount of C$0.175 per Share to holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2016.The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2016. Full Article
New Flyer Of America Inc says NYCT awards co contract for 138 Xcelsior buses
New Flyer Industries Inc:New York awards New Flyer a contract for 138 xcelsior® buses.Of America inc-New York City transit authority awarded New Flyer a contract for 138 heavy-duty 40-foot xcelsior compressed natural gas buses.Of America inc- contract valued at approximately $78 million. Full Article
New Flyer Industries Inc completes acquisition of Motor Coach Industries and announces 12.9 pct increase to dividend
New Flyer Industries Inc:Says acquisition of Motor Coach Industries International Inc for cash consideration of US$455 million.Board of directors approved a 12.9% increase in the annual dividend rate from C$0.62 to C$0.70 per common share.Subject to dividend being declared by board in March 2016, first quarterly dividend on common shares in amount of C$0.175 per share is expected to be payable on April 15, 2016, to holders of record date on March 31, 2016. Full Article
New Flyer Industries Inc announces November dividend
New Flyer Industries Inc:Declared a dividend on the common shares of New Flyer in amount of C$0.05167 per share to holders of record date as on November 30.Dividend will be payable on December 15. Full Article
New Flyer Industries Inc announces acquisition of Motor Coach Industries International Inc and announces 12.9% increase in annual dividend
New Flyer Industries Inc:Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Motor Coach Industries International, Inc from an affiliate of KPS Capital Partners, L.P. for cash consideration of US$455 million.Says transaction is expected to be highly accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow per share.Says New Flyer announces 12.9% increase in dividend from C$0.62 to C$0.70 per share annually.Says New Flyer is currently targeting annual synergies of approximately US$10 million.New flyer-co obtained fully underwritten financing commitments for new credit facilities;expects to enter new credit agreements upon closing of deal.Deal will be funded through new US$825 million senior credit facilities. Full Article
BRIEF-MOTOR COACH INDUSTRIES SAYS ALL-ELECTRIC COMMUTER COACH MODEL D45 CRT LE TO BE RELEASED IN 2020
* UNVEILING NEW COMMUTER COACH MODEL D45 CRT LE FOR PUBLIC TRANSIT; ALL-ELECTRIC VERSION IN DEVELOPMENT, TO BE RELEASED IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: