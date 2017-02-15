New Gold Inc (NGD.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

New Gold says Q4 production of 95,883 ounces of gold and 26 mln pounds of copper

New Gold Inc : New Gold Inc says Q4 production of 95,883 ounces of gold and 26 million pounds of copper . Qtrly net loss of $20 million, or $0.04 per share . New Gold Inc says new gold expects total 2017 production at Rainy River to be 50,000 to 60,000 ounces .New Gold Inc says consolidated silver production is scheduled to remain in line with prior year at approximately 1.1 million ounces for 2017.

New Gold posts Q2 adj EPS $0.03; gold production up 15 pct

New Gold Inc : New Gold Delivers Higher 2016 Second Quarter Cash Flow And Significantly Lowers Full year cost guidance . "On track to meet our full-year gold production guidance and pleased to be in a position to lower our cost guidance" . Q2 loss per share $0.02 . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly gold production of 99,423 ounces increased by 15% relative to 2015 . Qtrly copper production of 25.7 million pounds increased by 9% . Qtrly all-in sustaining costs decreased to $717 per ounce, including total cash costs of $334 per ounce .Qtrly revenue $180.3 million versus $167.7 million.

New Gold Inc gives FY 2016 production guidance

New Gold Inc:Expects FY 2016 gold production to be between 360,000 and 400,000 ounces.Expects FY 2016 FY 2016 copper production between 81 and 93 million pounds.Expects FY 2016 silver production between 1.6 and 1.8 million ounces.