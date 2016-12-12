NIIT Ltd (NIIT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NIIT Ltd : NIIT Ltd says co agreed to buy 2.3 million equity shares of NIIT Yuva Jyoti from NSDC for an aggregate cash consideration of INR 28.5 million .NIIT Ltd -entered into share purchase agreement with National Skill Development Corp.

NIIT Ltd : NIIT Ltd says NIIT expands presence in China through two strategic partnerships in Ningxia province . NIIT Ltd - signed mou with Yinchuan City Economic and Technology Development zone to open training centre, train 2500 learners .NIIT Ltd - joined hands with Ningxia University to provide it training through NIIT inside model.

NIIT Ltd :NIIT acquires the business of EdTech start-up Perceptron.

NIIT Ltd : June-quarter consol profit after tax 74 million rupees; June-quarter consol net revenue 2.6 billion rupees . Further company coverage [NIIT.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

NIIT Ltd : Entered deals in China with Guiyang Municipal Government, Guizhou professional college of electronics .

NIIT Ltd : March-quarter consol pat 178 million rupees; March- quarter consol net revenue 2.39 billion rupees .