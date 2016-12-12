Edition:
United Kingdom

NIIT Ltd (NIIT.NS)

NIIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

112.70INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.60 (+4.26%)
Prev Close
Rs108.10
Open
Rs110.05
Day's High
Rs113.70
Day's Low
Rs109.20
Volume
4,225,086
Avg. Vol
1,432,569
52-wk High
Rs119.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NIIT Ltd enters share purchase agreement with National Skill Development Corp
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

NIIT Ltd : NIIT Ltd says co agreed to buy 2.3 million equity shares of NIIT Yuva Jyoti from NSDC for an aggregate cash consideration of INR 28.5 million .NIIT Ltd -entered into share purchase agreement with National Skill Development Corp.  Full Article

NIIT Ltd expands presence in China
Wednesday, 2 Nov 2016 

NIIT Ltd : NIIT Ltd says NIIT expands presence in China through two strategic partnerships in Ningxia province . NIIT Ltd - signed mou with Yinchuan City Economic and Technology Development zone to open training centre, train 2500 learners .NIIT Ltd - joined hands with Ningxia University to provide it training through NIIT inside model.  Full Article

NIIT buys business of EdTech start-up Perceptron
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

NIIT Ltd :NIIT acquires the business of EdTech start-up Perceptron.  Full Article

India's NIIT June-quarter consol profit falls
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

NIIT Ltd : June-quarter consol profit after tax 74 million rupees; June-quarter consol net revenue 2.6 billion rupees . Further company coverage [NIIT.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

NIIT Ltd signs agreements in China
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

NIIT Ltd : Entered deals in China with Guiyang Municipal Government, Guizhou professional college of electronics .  Full Article

NIIT Ltd posts March-quarter profit
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

NIIT Ltd : March-quarter consol pat 178 million rupees; March- quarter consol net revenue 2.39 billion rupees .  Full Article

BRIEF-NIIT says board gave nod for voluntary liquidation of NIIT Antilles NV

* Says board gave in-principle nod for voluntary liquidation of NIIT Antilles NV, Netherlands Antilles‍​

