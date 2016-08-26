Edition:
Niveus Investments Ltd (NIVJ.J)

NIVJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,900.00ZAc
2:34pm BST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
3,900.00
Open
3,550.00
Day's High
3,975.00
Day's Low
3,550.00
Volume
7,790
Avg. Vol
14,462
52-wk High
4,760.00
52-wk Low
3,056.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Niveus Investments says in talks which may impact co's share price
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Niveus Investments Ltd :Co entered into negotiations regarding a potential transaction, which if concluded may have a material effect on price of co's securities.  Full Article

Niveus announces disposal of operational assets of KWV Hldgs Ltd
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Niveus Investments Ltd : Proposed conditional disposal of operational assets of KWV Holdings Limited . Says KWV SA shall dispose of all its operational assets, and KWV shall dispose of all of its shares in and loan accounts against its unit kwv intellectual properties proprietary limited . Niveus holds an interest of 57,13 pct of ordinary shares of KWV. .Disposal consideration is in amount of approximately 1,15 billion rand.  Full Article

Niveus Investments sees FY HEPS down between 9.1pct-29.0pct
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Niveus Investments Ltd : Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 51.4 cents and 65.8 cents, being a decrease of between 9.1% and 29.0% versus last year .Anticipated decline in earnings is mainly due to a 45 million rand settlement.  Full Article

Niveus Investments Ltd News

BRIEF-Niveus says co, HCI and Tsogo entered into agreement regarding unbundling and Tsogo transaction​

* NIVEUS INVESTMENTS LTD - ‍NIVEUS, HCI AND TSOGO HAVE ENTERED INTO AN ADDENDUM TO AGREEMENT REGULATING UNBUNDLING AND TSOGO TRANSACTION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
