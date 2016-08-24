Edition:
United Kingdom

NMC Health PLC (NMC.L)

NMC.L on London Stock Exchange

2,901.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,901.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
275,668
52-wk High
2,982.00
52-wk Low
1,277.18

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NMC Health PLC News

BRIEF-NMC updates on regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia

* NMC RECEIVES ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY IN JEDDAH

» More NMC.L News

Market Views

» More NMC.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials