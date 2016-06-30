Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nemaska Lithium to offer 43.5 mln units for proceeds of $50 mln

Nemaska Lithium says : Will offer minimum of 43.5 million units for gross proceeds of $50 million, maximum of 52.2 million units for gross proceeds of $60 million at $1.15 per unit .Intends to use net proceeds of offering for engineering fees in relation to Whabouchi Mine & Concentrator & Shawinigan Hydromet Plant.

Nemaska Lithium conditionally approved for TSX listing

Nemaska Lithium Inc : Nemaska Lithium conditionally approved for TSX listing its shares .Listing of shares is subject to compliance by corporation with all of requirements of tsx on or before September 8, 2016.

Nemaska Lithium signs deal with Johnson Matthey Battery Materials

Nemaska Lithium : Nemaska Lithium and Johnson Matthey Battery Materials sign Definitive Agreement For The $12m Up . Says second agreement provides for a long term supply relationship for lithium salts between Nemaska Lithium and JMBM .Front payment for the phase 1 plant and signs commercial offtake agreement for lithium salts.

Nemaska Lithium Inc announces a $13 mln private placement

Nemaska Lithium Inc:Says private placement of an aggregate amount of $13 mln, of which $10 mln comes from Ressources Quebec Inc, acting as a mandatary for government of Quebec, $3 mln from Cree Community of Nemaska through Nemaska Development Corporation.Says issuance of an aggregate of 38,235,295 units at a price of $0.34 per unit.