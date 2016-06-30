Edition:
United Kingdom

Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX.TO)

NMX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.79CAD
9:23pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.18 (+11.18%)
Prev Close
$1.61
Open
$1.66
Day's High
$1.80
Day's Low
$1.65
Volume
3,823,926
Avg. Vol
997,544
52-wk High
$1.80
52-wk Low
$0.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nemaska Lithium to offer 43.5 mln units for proceeds of $50 mln
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Nemaska Lithium says : Will offer minimum of 43.5 million units for gross proceeds of $50 million, maximum of 52.2 million units for gross proceeds of $60 million at $1.15 per unit .Intends to use net proceeds of offering for engineering fees in relation to Whabouchi Mine & Concentrator & Shawinigan Hydromet Plant.  Full Article

Nemaska Lithium conditionally approved for TSX listing
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Nemaska Lithium Inc : Nemaska Lithium conditionally approved for TSX listing its shares .Listing of shares is subject to compliance by corporation with all of requirements of tsx on or before September 8, 2016.  Full Article

Nemaska Lithium signs deal with Johnson Matthey Battery Materials
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Nemaska Lithium : Nemaska Lithium and Johnson Matthey Battery Materials sign Definitive Agreement For The $12m Up . Says second agreement provides for a long term supply relationship for lithium salts between Nemaska Lithium and JMBM .Front payment for the phase 1 plant and signs commercial offtake agreement for lithium salts.  Full Article

Nemaska Lithium Inc announces a $13 mln private placement
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

Nemaska Lithium Inc:Says private placement of an aggregate amount of $13 mln, of which $10 mln comes from Ressources Quebec Inc, acting as a mandatary for government of Quebec, $3 mln from Cree Community of Nemaska through Nemaska Development Corporation.Says issuance of an aggregate of 38,235,295 units at a price of $0.34 per unit.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Nemaska Lithium Inc News

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium provides project financing update

* Nemaska Lithium processes Whabouchi concentrate at the phase 1 plant and provides project financing update

» More NMX.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials