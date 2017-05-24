NN Group NV (NN.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NN Group prices a dual-tranche senior notes offering at 900 mln euros

May 24 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV ::TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS PRICED TWO SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES WITH A TOTAL ISSUE SIZE OF EUR 900 MILLION.EUR 300 MILLION SENIOR NOTES WITH A FIXED COUPON AT 0.25% PER ANNUM AND A MATURITY OF 3 YEARS.EUR 600 MILLION SENIOR NOTES WITH A FIXED COUPON AT 1.625% PER ANNUM AND A MATURITY OF 10 YEARS.NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES WILL BE APPLIED BY NN GROUP TO REPAY EUR 900 MILLION BRIDGE LOAN USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF DELTA LLOYD.

Delta Lloyd rejects NN Group's takeover proposal

Delta Lloyd Nv : Delta lloyd rejects nn group's takeover proposal . Boards believe that Delta Lloyd is a strong business with a compelling strategy and a clear path to value creation on which it is showing good progress . Says proposal substantially undervalues Delta Lloyd, its prospects and its strategic opportunities .Proposal fails to reflect an appropriate share of benefits of Dutch consolidation.

Delta Lloyd planning to reject takeover approach from NN Group- Bloomberg

:Dutch Insurer Delta Lloyd NV planning to reject unsolicited takeover approach from NN Group NV - Bloomberg, citing sources.

NN group to transfer its Irish reinsurance portfolio to Canada Life

Nn Group Nv : NN group to transfer its Irish reinsurance portfolio to Canada Life . The portfolio transfer and the capital repatriation are expected to result in a total after tax loss of approximately 25 million euros ($28.0 million) (pre-tax loss of approximately 55 million euros) . NN Re (Ireland) ltd. expected to hand back its reinsurance license and repatriate capital for approximately 65 million euros to NN group in the fourth quarter of 2016 .These transactions will not impact NN group's reinsurance business in the Netherlands.

BRIEF-NN group Q2 net result down 14.6 pct to 335 mln euros

NN Group NV : Q2 net result of 335 million euros ($378.62 million) versus 392 million euros in Q2 15 . Q2 operating result (ongoing business) 321 million euros versus 280 million euros in Reuters poll . Solvency II ratio increased to 252 pct at end of Q2 from 241 pct at Q1 16 . Asset management: total assets under management (AuM) increased to 197 billion euros from 190 billion euros at the end of the first quarter of 2016 . Asset management environment remains difficult due to ongoing market turmoil, resulting in continued de-risking by clients and pressure on fees . Interim dividend 2016 of 0.60 euros per ordinary share or approximately 195 million euros .Q2 new sales life insurance (APE) 284 million euros versus 278 million euros year ago.

NN Group to sell Mandema & Partners to Van Lanschot Chabot

NN Group NV : Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the capital position and operating result of NN Group . To sell Mandema & Partners to Van Lanschot Chabot .Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2016.

NN Group Q1 net profit down at 270 million euros; to start shares buy back program

Nn Group Nv : Q1 Operating result ongoing business of 305 million euros ($340.99 million), stable on 1Q15 . Q1 net profit 270 million euros versus 485 million euros year ago . Share buy back program up to 500 million euros over 12 months commencing 1 June 2016 . Q1 operating result (ongoing business) 305 million euros versus 304 million euros year ago . Q1 Solvency II ratio of 241 pct . To buy back shares up to 500 million euros over a period of twelve months .Our cost reductions in the Netherlands are on track to achieve the target expense base set out for 2018, and in the first quarter we realized 11 million euros in cost savings, says CEO.

NN Group acquires Notus Financial Advisors in Poland

NN Group NV : NN Group acquires Notus Financial Advisors in Poland .The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the capital position and operating result of NN Group and will be funded by Nationale-Nederlanden Poland.

ING Groep to sell remaining shares in NN Group

ING Groep NV:ING to sell remaining shares in NN Group.To sell its remaining 45.7 million ordinary shares in NN Group.Ordinary shares will be sold by way of an accelerated book building offering to institutional investors.Sale of ING's 14.1 pct stake is final transaction in ING's programme to divest all of its insurance and investment management businesses.Offer price will be determined at conclusion of book building process.Book is open with immediate effect and is expected to close ultimately by 17:30 CET on April 15, 2016.Credit Suisse, ING Bank, JP Morgan and UBS are acting as joint global coordinators for offering.Transaction is expected to settle on April 19, 2016.

NN Group proposes FY 2015 dividend of EUR 1.05/share

NN Group NV:Final 2015 dividend proposal of 1.05 euro per ordinary share.