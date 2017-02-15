Norma Group SE (NOEJ.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Norma SE reports higher 2016 profit, sales

Norma Group SE : 2016 sales 894.9 million eur . Norma 2016 adjusted Ebita 157.5 million eur . Norma 2016 adjusted Ebita margin 17.6 percent . Says Q4 sales 215.5 million eur . Norma Q4 adjusted Ebita 34.9 million eur . Norma Q4 adjusted Ebita margin 16.2 percent

Norma affirms guidance after in-line Q2 earnings

Norma : Q2 sales 236.2 million eur . Norma Q2 adjusted EBITA 43.8 million eur . Reuters poll average for Norma Q2 revenue was 238 million eur, adjusted EBITA 43.1 million, net profit 21.6 million . Norma Q2 adjusted EBITA margin 18.5 percent .Says outlook for 2016 confirmed.

Norma Group says to buy Parker Autoline

Norma Group SE : Says to buy Parker Autoline, with expected 2016 sales of arouned 40 mln euros

Norma Group confirms outlook for financial year 2016

Norma Group SE:Confirms outlook for financial year 2016.In 2016 expects to see solid organic sales growth of around 2 to 5 percent compared to 2015 and will strive to achieve a sustainable adjusted EBITA margin at the same level of previous years of over 17 percent (2015: 17.6 percent; 2014: 17.5 percent; 2013: 17.7 percent).

Norma Group SE Establishes Partnership with Saint Vincent College

Norma Group SE:Establishes partnership with Saint Vincent College in USA.

Norma Group gives FY 2016 outlook, to propose FY 2015 dividend

Norma Group SE:To propose a dividend of 0.90 euros per share for FY 2015, an increase of EUR 0.15.Expects solid organic sales growth of between 2 pct and 5 pct year-on-year for FY 2016.Sustainable adjusted EBITA margin of over 17 pct as in previous years is targeted for FY 2016.

Norma Group wins large order from Chinese oil company

Norma Group SE:Receives large order from a leading petroleum and petrochemical company in China‍​.Shipped 16.000 Normaconnect FGR pipe couplings from its manufacturing plant in Gerbershausen, Germany, to Qingdao, China.

Norma Group SE confirms FY 2015 outlook

Norma Group SE:Keeps forecast published in the 2014 annual report and expects solid organic consolidated sales growth of around 4 pct to 7 pct for FY 2015 compared to 2014.