Edition:
United Kingdom

Nampak Ltd (NPKJ.J)

NPKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,848.00ZAc
2:40pm BST
Change (% chg)

-22.00 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
1,870.00
Open
1,846.00
Day's High
1,868.00
Day's Low
1,835.00
Volume
271,424
Avg. Vol
1,618,922
52-wk High
2,361.00
52-wk Low
1,551.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nampak sees FY 2016 capex at 1.3-1.5 bln rand
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Nampak Ltd : Sees full-year 2016 capital expenditure estimated at r1.3 – r1.5 billion Link to source: (http://bit.ly/2cZwhEU) Further company coverage: [NPKJ.J] (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).  Full Article

Nampak says unit enters sale and leaseback transaction with Imbali
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Nampak Ltd : Nampak Products Limited has entered into a sale and leaseback transaction with Imbali Props 21 Proprietary Limited . NPL will sell to Imbali and leaseback fifteen of its industrial properties and sell outright to Imbali one industrial property owned by NPL .Consideration payable for transaction is r1.744 billion..  Full Article

Nampak says half year revenue up 10 pct
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Nampak Ltd : Unaudited group results and ordinary dividend announcement for the half year ended 31 March 2016 . Group operating profit of r870 million down 7% for half year ended march 31 . Group revenue of r9.4 billion, up 10% .No interim ordinary dividend declared, a conservative approach adopted to cash management.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Nampak Ltd News

» More NPKJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials