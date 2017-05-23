Naspers Ltd (NPNJn.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Delivery Hero CEO reiterates ready for possible IPO

May 23 (Reuters) - :Delivery Hero CEO reiterates that prepared for possible IPO if feels it is the right time, no further comment.Delivery Hero CEO says does not exclude further acquisitions.

Russia's Megafon says completes acquisition of stake in Mail.ru

Russian mobile operator Megafon says: Completes acquisition of a stake in internet group Mail.ru In late 2016, Megafon agreed to pay $740 million for the stake in Mail.ru. [nL5N1EI0T4] Further company coverage: [MFON.MM] (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom) ((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Naspers sells Allegro, Ceneo for $3.25 bln

Naspers Ltd : JSE: NPN - Sale Of Grupa Allegro Sp.Z.O.O. And Ceneo S.P.Z.O.O . Deal for total consideration of us$3.253bn . Sale to funds advised by private equity firms Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa . Proceeds will be used to repay debt, fund continued scaling of ecommerce businesses, and finance new acquisitions .Closing of deal expected before end of fiscal 2017.

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal imposes credit guarantee on Media 24

South Africa's Competition Tribunal: Imposed a credit guarantee remedy on Media 24 following finding that it forced out a competitor . Credit guarantee remedy allows current or new publications within Goldfields area to approach Media 24 for specific credit terms .Credit guarantee if taken up operates for three years provided a publication does not default.

Naspers FY core headline earnings rise 21 pct to $1.2 bln

Naspers Ltd : FY core headline earnings grew 21 pct to us$1.2bn . Consolidated development spend reduced 14 pct to us$708m . FY revenues grew 6 pct (22 pct) to us$12.2bn, driven by growth from tencent and from ecommerce on back of revenue growth in classifieds, travel and etail . Naspers will invest in long-term growth opportunities such as showmax, letgo and ibibo and seek further new promising models . In video entertainment, loss of dth subscribers and falling currencies in sub- saharan africa will have a significant impact on earnings and cash flows . It could take some time before plans implemented to reinvigorate growth and cut costs have a material positive impact .Recommends that annual gross dividend be increased by 11 pct to 520 cents (previously 470 cents) per listed n ordinary share, and 104 cents (previously 94 cents) per unlisted a ordinary share.

Naspers Ltd sees FY core HEPS up between 15 and 20 pct

Naspers Limited : Expect FY core headline earnings per share to be between 15% (38 US cents) and 20% (51 US cents) higher than comparable period's 255 US cents .HEPS for FY is expected to increase by between 0% and 5% from prior period's 167 US cents..