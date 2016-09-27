Neopost SA (NPOS.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Neopost H1 current operating income down 11.4 pct

Neopost SA : H1 sales 557.0 million euros ($624.0 million) versus 586.1 million euros year ago . H1 current operating income is 94 million euros vs 106 million euros a year ago . H1 net attributable income 58.0 million euros versus 64.7 million euros year ago .Excpects to reduce its SME division costs by more than 50 million euros per year by 2018.

Neopost to acquire Icon Systemhaus GmbH

Neopost SA : Neopost has signed an agreement to acquire Icon Systemhaus GmbH .Transaction is expected to be closed by July 2016.

Neopost Q1 revenue down 2.8 pct at 273 mln euros

Neopost SA :Reports Q1 revenue of 273 million euros ($304.9 million), down 2.8 pct organically.

Neopost and Yamato Transport form JV

Neopost SA : Yamato Transport and Neopost formed a joint venture . Joint venture is 51 pct owned by Neopost and 49 pct by Yamato Transport .Intention is to install 5,000 lockers by 2022 in easily accessible places with high footfall.

Neopost and Yamato Transport to form JV

Neopost SA:Yamato Transport and Neopost have an agreement in principle to form a joint venture.‍Joint venture to operate an open parcel locker network in Japan​.‍Joint venture will be 51 pct owned by Neopost and 49 pct by Yamato Transport​.‍Final JV contract is expected to be signed in March 2016.

Royal Mail signs a new contract with Neopost Shipping

Neopost SA:Royal Mail PLC signs a new contract with Neopost shipping for a three-year period‍​.Three-year contract replaces and encompasses existing agreements with Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide.

Neopost comments on FY 2015 guidance

Neopost SA:Now sees 2015 organic revenue growth of around -1 pct; previous guidance between -1 pct and +1 pct.Confirms 2015 current operating margin target excluding charges linked to acquisitions of at least 19.5 pct.