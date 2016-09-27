Neopost SA (NPOS.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Neopost H1 current operating income down 11.4 pct
Neopost SA
Neopost to acquire Icon Systemhaus GmbH
Neopost SA
Neopost Q1 revenue down 2.8 pct at 273 mln euros
Neopost SA
Neopost and Yamato Transport form JV
Neopost SA
Neopost and Yamato Transport to form JV
Neopost SA:Yamato Transport and Neopost have an agreement in principle to form a joint venture.Joint venture to operate an open parcel locker network in Japan.Joint venture will be 51 pct owned by Neopost and 49 pct by Yamato Transport.Final JV contract is expected to be signed in March 2016. Full Article
Royal Mail signs a new contract with Neopost Shipping
Neopost SA:Royal Mail PLC signs a new contract with Neopost shipping for a three-year period.Three-year contract replaces and encompasses existing agreements with Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide. Full Article
Neopost comments on FY 2015 guidance
Neopost SA:Now sees 2015 organic revenue growth of around -1 pct; previous guidance between -1 pct and +1 pct.Confirms 2015 current operating margin target excluding charges linked to acquisitions of at least 19.5 pct. Full Article
