Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU.TO)

Reservoir Minerals Inc : Reservoir announces securityholder approval of plan of arrangement with Nevsun Resources .Transaction is expected to close on June 23, 2016 following receipt of final court approval and other customary closing conditions.

Nevsun Resources Ltd : Nevsun and Reservoir announce increased cash consideration to reservoir shareholders . Agreed to increase consideration to be paid to holders of Reservoir's shares by adding a cash payment of C$2.00 per Reservoir share .To increase consideration to be paid to holders of Reservoir's common shares by approximately $75 million.

Nevsun Resources :Combination of Nevsun,reservoir was product of process involving over 25 different parties, including Jing Bao and Shandong.

Xiangguang Group Co Ltd : Reiterate its stance against merger proposal made by Nevsun resources ltd for reservoir minerals inc .XGC rejects Nevsun's criticisms of its financing offer to Reservoir Minerals Inc. And urges reservoir minerals shareholders to vote against nevsun's significantly dilutive merger proposal.

Jing Bao (Asia) Ltd: Jing Bao (Asia) Ltd issues press release in response to press release by Nevsun Resources Ltd .Request that Nevsun issue a press release to release Reservoir Minerals from $20 million break fee.

Reservoir Minerals Inc : Reservoir's board "urges" shareholders to vote in favour of arrangement it has entered into with Nevsun Resources Ltd . Received an unsolicited, non-binding financing proposal from China based shareholder, Shandong Xiangguang Group Co Ltd . Proposal requires company to make an US$80 million private placement of equity to XGC priced at C$8.00 a share .Financing proposal also requires reservoir to borrow us$50 million from XGC.

Nevsun Resources Ltd:Declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of US$0.04 per common share.Payable on April 15, 2016 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2016.

Nevsun Resources Ltd:declared its regular a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.04 per common share (US$0.16 per common share annually).The dividend is payable on January 15, 2016, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2015.