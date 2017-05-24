Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NT1J.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Net1 retiring CEO Serge Belamant to be succeeded by Herman Kotze

May 24 (Reuters) - Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc :Net1 announces retirement of serge belamant and appointment of herman kotze as ceo.Net 1 ueps technologies inc says board has initiated a search for a new chief financial officer.Net 1 ueps technologies -until a new appointment is made, kotzé will serve as both chief executive officer and chief financial officer.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Qtrly earnings per share $0.35

Net 1 ueps Technologies Inc : Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results . Q2 revenue $151.4 million . Sees FY 2017 earnings per share at least $1.69 including items . Qtrly earnings per share $0.35 .Net 1 UEPS Technologies - anticipate our fundamental earnings per share for fiscal 2017 to be at least $1.69.

Net 1 UEPS says Nedbank issues letter to Net1 SA

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc :Net 1 UEPS-Nedbank issued letter to Net1 SA under which agreed to temporarily increase overdraft facility by secondary amount of zar 200 million-zar 250 million.

Net 1 UEPS finalizes financing for Blue Label investment

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc : Net1 finalizes financing for Blue Label Telecoms strategic investment . Has procured bank funding to complete strategic investment of an approximate 15 pct equity stake in Blue Label Telecoms Limited .Expects Blue Label transaction to close after Blue Label shareholder approval is obtained at a meeting scheduled for Nov. 16 2016.

Net 1 Ueps Technologies reports Q4 results

Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc : Net 1 ueps technologies, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results . Q4 revenue $151.3 million . Net 1 ueps technologies inc qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.48 ."for fiscal 2017, we anticipate our fundamental earnings per share to be at least $1.65".

U.S. NPA declines to prosecute criminal charges against Net1 Ueps

Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc :Notified that National Prosecuting Authority taken "no prosecution decision" on criminal charges brought by Sassa against company.

Net1 announces closure of competition commission complaint

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc : Net1 announces closure of competition commission complaint . Competition commission of South Africa has declined to refer a complaint lodged against company by Hon. Elza Van Lingen for consideration .Following an investigation of complaint, commission decided not to refer matter to tribunal for consideration.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies - Adoption of $50 million 10B5-1 plan

Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc : Net1 announces adoption of $50 million 10B5-1 plan .Says rule 10B5-1 plan for purpose of repurchasing approximately $50 million of its common stock.

Net1 acquires remaining shares in Masterpayment

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc : Net 1 UEPS Technologies inc says it exercised its option to acquire remaining 40% of Masterpayment AG . Net 1 UEPS Technologies inc says Net1 now owns 100% of masterpayment, having acquired 60% of Masterpayment in April 2016 . Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc says as part of this transaction, Masterpayment's executive management have committed to five year employment agreements .Net1 Acquires Remaining Shares In Masterpayment and finalizes earn out purchase consideration.

SASSA files criminal charges against Net1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc : Net1 comments on SASSA charges . South African Social Security Agency has brought criminal charges against it and Grindrod Bank Limited . Says SASSA indicated that it will oppose co's application but has not yet filed an answering affidavit, which is due on June 20 .Charges for failing to act in terms of recently amended regulations to Social Assistance Act.