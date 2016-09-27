Netcare Ltd (NTCJ.J)
2,416.00ZAc
2:39pm BST
-4.00 (-0.17%)
2,420.00
2,442.00
2,442.00
2,370.00
4,976,290
5,080,010
3,632.00
2,265.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Netcare sees FY HEPS at least 20 pct lower
Netcare Ltd
South Africa's Netcare says to outsource units to Clicks Group
Netcare Ltd
Netcare six-month HEPS up 10.9 pct
Netcare Ltd
UPDATE 2-Britain's Spire rejects 1.2 bln stg Mediclinic offer, shares soar
* Mediclinic has to Nov. 20 to either make firm offer or walk away (Adds share movement, context, analyst comments)