Edition:
United Kingdom

Netcare Ltd (NTCJ.J)

NTCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,416.00ZAc
2:39pm BST
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
2,420.00
Open
2,442.00
Day's High
2,442.00
Day's Low
2,370.00
Volume
4,976,290
Avg. Vol
5,080,010
52-wk High
3,632.00
52-wk Low
2,265.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Netcare sees FY HEPS at least 20 pct lower
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Netcare Ltd : Jse: Ntc - Pre-close Trading Update And Trading Statement .Sees FY HEPS at least 20 pct or 35.8 cents less than those for same period in previous financial year of 174.1 cents.  Full Article

South Africa's Netcare says to outsource units to Clicks Group
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Netcare Ltd : Has entered into agreement to outsource their 37 retail pharmacies in Medicross and 51 hospital retail front shop of hospital division to Clicks . Clicks will assume control of all Medicross Pharmacies and front shops of Netcare Hospital Division . Agreement excludes dispensing of prescriptions in Netcare Hospital pharmacies which remain within Netcare's hospital operations. . Specific employees involved in these areas of business will be transferred to clicks on terms similar to their current conditions .Implementation date of transaction is expected to be 1 October 2016.  Full Article

Netcare six-month HEPS up 10.9 pct
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Netcare Ltd : Group revenue up 15.4 pct, R18,814m for six months ended 31 March 2016 . Group HEPS 10.9 pct, 90.3c for six months ended 31 March 2016 .Interim dividend per share of 38.0c.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Netcare Ltd News

UPDATE 2-Britain's Spire rejects 1.2 bln stg Mediclinic offer, shares soar

* Mediclinic has to Nov. 20 to either make firm offer or walk away (Adds share movement, context, analyst comments)

» More NTCJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials