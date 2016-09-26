Northgate PLC (NTG.L)

Northgate Plc : FY underlying profit before tax 82.9 mln stg vs 85.0 mln stg . Overall results in line with expectations and increase in dividend . Our Spanish business continues to execute its market strategy well, leading to improved profitability and returns . Reduction in number of UK vehicles on hire being offset by a more encouraging result in Spain . FY pretax profit 77.6 million stg versus 83 million stg year ago . Final dividend 10.9 pence per share . Total dividend up 10 pct to 16 pence per share .FY revenue rose 1 pct to 618.3 mln stg.