Northgate PLC (NTG.L)

NTG.L on London Stock Exchange

448.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
448.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
468,688
52-wk High
575.50
52-wk Low
392.02

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Crystal Amber discloses 4.11 pct stake in Northgate- filing
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

Crystal Amber Fund Limited:Crystal Amber - discloses 4.11 pct stake in Northgate, previously; disclosed 3 pct on July 4.  Full Article

Northgate FY pretax profit down 6.5 pct to 77.6 million stg
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Northgate Plc : FY underlying profit before tax 82.9 mln stg vs 85.0 mln stg . Overall results in line with expectations and increase in dividend . Our Spanish business continues to execute its market strategy well, leading to improved profitability and returns . Reduction in number of UK vehicles on hire being offset by a more encouraging result in Spain . FY pretax profit 77.6 million stg versus 83 million stg year ago . Final dividend 10.9 pence per share . Total dividend up 10 pct to 16 pence per share .FY revenue rose 1 pct to 618.3 mln stg.  Full Article

