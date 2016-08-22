Net Holding AS (NTHOL.IS)
2.20TRY
22 Oct 2017
-0.03TL (-1.35%)
2.23TL
2.22TL
2.23TL
2.20TL
1,230,709
1,528,880
3.30TL
2.20TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Net Holding unit Merit Casino gets 15-year casino operation licence in Croatia
Net Holding
Net Holding Q2 net profit up at 5.2 mln lira
Net Holding AS
Net holding to issue bonds up to 600.0 million lira
Net Holding As
Net Holding decides to allocate up to 40.0 mln lira fund for share buyback
Net Holding AS
Net Holding decides to buyback its own shares
Net Holding As
Net Holding decreases stake in Net Turizm to 69.13 pct
Net Holding AS
Net Holding signs conclusive deal to operate casino in Montenegro
Net Holding A.S.
Net Holding unit reaches final agreement with Libertas Rixos
Net Holding AS
Net Holding Q1 net loss narrows to 20.7 million lira
Net Holding AS
Net Turizm decides to merge with Net Holding
Net Turizm Ticaret ve Sanayi
BRIEF-Net Holding to buy back up to 70 million shares
* SAID ON MONDAY DECIDED TO BUY BACK UP TO 70.0 MILLION SHARES AND ALLOCATE UP TO 175.0 MILLION LIRA FUND FOR THE BUY BACK