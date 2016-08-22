Net Holding AS (NTHOL.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Net Holding : Unit Merit Casino d.o.o. signs 15 year casino operation licence agreement with Ministry Of Finance of Croatia .Unit Merit Casino d.o.o. signs licence deal to operate casinos in Croatia without city or number limitation.

Net Holding AS : Reported on Friday that Q2 revenue at 111.1 million lira ($37.77 million) versus 96.2 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 5.2 million lira versus 4.3 million lira year ago.

Net Holding As :To issue bonds up to 600.0 million lira ($198.97 million) for qualified investors.

Net Holding AS :Decides to allocate up to 40.0 million lira ($13.15 million)fund for share buyback for up to 12.5 million shares.

Net Holding As : Decides to buyback its own shares in accordance with the announcement of Capital Markets Board(CMB) dated July 21 .Capital Markets Board announced on July 21 that public companies can buyback their own shares without any limitation on the open market until further notice.

Net Holding AS : Decreases stake in Net Turizm to 69.13 percent from 74.13 percent .Sells 17.5 million shares in Net Turizm at 1.57 lira ($0.5389) a share.

Net Holding A.S. :Said on Friday that it signed conclusive agreement with Dzek Pot d.o.o. to operate a casino within 5-star Splendid Hotel in Budva, Montenegro.

Net Holding AS : Its Crotia-based unit Merit Casino reaches final agreement with Libertas Rixos d.o.o. for casino management in Dubrovnik, Crotia .Company signed a preliminary agreement with Libertas Rixos d.o.o. for casino management in Rixos Dubrovnik on Feb. 2.

Net Holding AS : Reported on Tuesday Q1 revenue of 73.3 million lira ($24.92 million) versus 73.3 million lira year ago .Q1 net loss of 20.7 million lira versus loss of 38.8 million lira year ago.

Net Turizm Ticaret ve Sanayi : Said on Friday that the company decided to merge with majority stakeholder Net Holding with all its assets and liabilities .Net Holding to be the standing company after merger.