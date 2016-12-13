NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NTPC to raise 39.25 bln rupees via private placement of NCDs

Ntpc Ltd : Says to raise INR 39.25 billion via private placement of NCDs .The proceeds will be utilized to finance capital expenditure / refinancing debt requirement in on-going projects.

Coal India signs JV with NTPC, IOC for revival of Barauni & Sindri fertiliser units

Coal India Ltd : Says supplementary joint venture agreement . Says in addition to revival of Sindhri & Gorakhpur units, decided to revive the Barauni fertilizer unit of HFCL . Indian Oil Corp, Fertilids corp of india and Hindustan Fertilisers joined in JV .In joint venture agreement, CIL, NTPC, IOCL each will hold 29.67 percent shares; FCIL & HFCL together will hold remaining 10.99 percent shares.

NTPC seeks members' nod to appoint Gurdeep Singh as chairman, MD

NTPC Ltd : Says seeks members' nod to appoint Gurdeep Singh as chairman, MD . Seeks members' nod to raise funds up to 150 billion rupeees through debentures/bonds .

NTPC June-qtr profit rises about 4.1 pct

NTPC Ltd : June-quarter net profit 23.70 billion rupees . June-quarter gross sales 189.40 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 24.10 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 22.77 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; gross sales was 170.10 billion rupees .

NTPC raises 20 bln rupees via Green Masala Bonds

NTPC Ltd : To offer Green Masala Bonds . Raised 20 billion rupees through rupee denominated 'Green Masala Bonds' from the offshore markets on 3rd August .

NTPC Ltd approves NCD issue of up to 150 bln rupees

NTPC Ltd : Board approves NCD issue of up to 150 billion rupees .

NTPC Ltd to consider issue of bonds/NCDs of up to 150 bln rupees

NTPC Ltd : To consider and approve issue of bonds/NCDs upto 150 billion rupees .

NTPC incorporates JV company "Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayn Limited" with Coal India

NTPC Ltd : JV company in name of "Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayn Limited", with 50:50 shareholding by NTPC & Coal India has been incorporated on June 15 . JV company shall take up revival of gorakhpur and sindri plants of Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd. by setting up ammonia urea plants .

India's NTPC Ltd capex target for 2016-17 at 300 bln rupees

NTPC Ltd : India's NTPC Ltd says projects of 24,059 MW under various stages of construction - statement . Says set to cross 50 GW capacity in 2016-17- statement . Says around 5GW of capacity to be added in 2016-17 - statement . Says to add 1310 MW of solar capacity in near term - statement . Says capex target for 2016-17 at 300 billion rupees - statement . Exec says expect to begin mining Coal from pakri-barwadih mine in 3-4 months . Exec says expect assured returns of 12 percent in fertiliser JV with Coal India . Exec says price hike by Coal India to push up NTPC's generation price by about 8 paise per unit .

NTPC March-qtr profit down about 8 pct

NTPC Ltd : March-quarter net profit 27.16 billion rupees; March-quarter net sales 179.90 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 23.71 billion rupees . Recommended final dividend of 1.75 rupees per share .