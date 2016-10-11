Edition:
United Kingdom

NuVista Energy Ltd (NVA.TO)

NVA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.06CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
$7.03
Open
$7.04
Day's High
$7.12
Day's Low
$6.99
Volume
231,221
Avg. Vol
398,279
52-wk High
$8.02
52-wk Low
$5.33

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nuvista Energy Ltd expects production for 2017 to average about 28,000 - 31,000 boe/d
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

Nuvista Energy Ltd : Nuvista Energy Ltd. Provides 5-year plan to 60,000+ boe/d, announces new gas plant agreement, accelerated growth, and $90 million bought deal equity financing . Increasing 2016 capital guidance to a range of $200 to $215 million . Nuvista Energy Ltd - capital spending for 2018 is anticipated to increase 10-15% over 2017 levels . Production is expected to average approximately 28,000 - 31,000 boe/d for 2017 . Nuvista energy -entered agreement as anchor tenant with semcams ulc for firm processing of additional 120 mmcf/d of raw gas . Nuvista energy ltd - based on preliminary 2017 capital spending plans, q4 of 2017 is targeted to average 32,500 - 35,000 boe/d in production . Nuvista energy ltd - production levels are forecast to reach 40,000 boe/d in latter half of 2018. . Nuvista energy ltd - has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC capital markets and peters & co. Limited . Nuvista energy ltd - underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 13.1 million common shares at a price of $6.85 per common share . Nuvista energy ltd - net proceeds of offering will initially be used by nuvista to pay down bank indebtedness .Nuvista energy ltd - net proceeds of offering will be redrawn to accelerate development spending in 2016-2017 wapiti montney capital program.  Full Article

Nuvista energy Q2 ffo per share C$0.23
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Nuvista Energy Ltd : Nuvista energy Ltd. Announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results . Q2 FFO per share c$0.23 . Re-Affirm our projected 2016 capital spending in range of $165 - $175 million . Qtrly oil and natural gas revenues $57.8 million versus $57.5 million .2016 outlook reaffirmed.  Full Article

NuVista Energy Ltd announces $21.5 mln CDE flow through equity financing
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Nuvista Energy Ltd : Issuance of up to 3.16 million common shares on a "flow-through" basis at a price of $6.65 per share . Proceeds from offering will be used to partially finance co's increased drilling and completion expenditures during remainder of 2016 .Nuvista Energy Ltd. Announces $21.5 million CDE flow through equity financing.  Full Article

Nuvista Energy announces strategic update
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

Nuvista Energy Ltd : Entered into agreement for divestiture of W6 sweet cretaceous (non-montney) natural gas assets for $70 million in cash . Entered into an agreement to place five-year senior notes in amount of $70 million with Magnetar Capital . Nuvista's borrowing base will be set at $200 million effective July 1, 2016 . Anticipate 2016 production to average in range of 23,500 - 24,500 Boe/D . Guidance for funds from operations for 2016 is increased to a range of $110 - $120 million at strip pricing . 2017 production is expected to average 26,000 Boe/D - 29,000 Boe/D which represents 10% -20% growth per share over 2016 guidance . Current outlook for 2017 spending is in range of $140 - $180 million .Nuvista Energy Ltd announces strategic update.  Full Article

Nuvista Energy announces strategic update
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

Nuvista Energy Ltd Q1 FFO per share C$0.20
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Nuvista Energy Ltd : Q1 2016 production of 25,484 BOE/D, representing growth of 9% compared to prior quarter . Remain on track with 2016 spending guidance . 2016 guidance reaffirmed . Fy2016 earnings per share view c$-0.18, revenue view c$252.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Nuvista energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results .Q1 FFO per share c$0.20.  Full Article

NuVista Energy Ltd News

CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest gain in 3 months as financials, resource shares climb

TORONTO, Sept 12 Canada's main stock index posted its biggest advance in three months on Tuesday, led by financial sector gains, while higher commodity prices helped boost energy and gold mining shares.

Earnings vs. Estimates

