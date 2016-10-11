NuVista Energy Ltd (NVA.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nuvista Energy Ltd expects production for 2017 to average about 28,000 - 31,000 boe/d

Nuvista Energy Ltd : Nuvista Energy Ltd. Provides 5-year plan to 60,000+ boe/d, announces new gas plant agreement, accelerated growth, and $90 million bought deal equity financing . Increasing 2016 capital guidance to a range of $200 to $215 million . Nuvista Energy Ltd - capital spending for 2018 is anticipated to increase 10-15% over 2017 levels . Production is expected to average approximately 28,000 - 31,000 boe/d for 2017 . Nuvista energy -entered agreement as anchor tenant with semcams ulc for firm processing of additional 120 mmcf/d of raw gas . Nuvista energy ltd - based on preliminary 2017 capital spending plans, q4 of 2017 is targeted to average 32,500 - 35,000 boe/d in production . Nuvista energy ltd - production levels are forecast to reach 40,000 boe/d in latter half of 2018. . Nuvista energy ltd - has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC capital markets and peters & co. Limited . Nuvista energy ltd - underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 13.1 million common shares at a price of $6.85 per common share . Nuvista energy ltd - net proceeds of offering will initially be used by nuvista to pay down bank indebtedness .Nuvista energy ltd - net proceeds of offering will be redrawn to accelerate development spending in 2016-2017 wapiti montney capital program.

Nuvista energy Q2 ffo per share C$0.23

Nuvista Energy Ltd : Nuvista energy Ltd. Announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results . Q2 FFO per share c$0.23 . Re-Affirm our projected 2016 capital spending in range of $165 - $175 million . Qtrly oil and natural gas revenues $57.8 million versus $57.5 million .2016 outlook reaffirmed.

NuVista Energy Ltd announces $21.5 mln CDE flow through equity financing

Nuvista Energy Ltd : Issuance of up to 3.16 million common shares on a "flow-through" basis at a price of $6.65 per share . Proceeds from offering will be used to partially finance co's increased drilling and completion expenditures during remainder of 2016 .Nuvista Energy Ltd. Announces $21.5 million CDE flow through equity financing.

Nuvista Energy announces strategic update

Nuvista Energy Ltd : Entered into agreement for divestiture of W6 sweet cretaceous (non-montney) natural gas assets for $70 million in cash . Entered into an agreement to place five-year senior notes in amount of $70 million with Magnetar Capital . Nuvista's borrowing base will be set at $200 million effective July 1, 2016 . Anticipate 2016 production to average in range of 23,500 - 24,500 Boe/D . Guidance for funds from operations for 2016 is increased to a range of $110 - $120 million at strip pricing . 2017 production is expected to average 26,000 Boe/D - 29,000 Boe/D which represents 10% -20% growth per share over 2016 guidance . Current outlook for 2017 spending is in range of $140 - $180 million .Nuvista Energy Ltd announces strategic update.

Nuvista Energy Ltd Q1 FFO per share C$0.20

Nuvista Energy Ltd : Q1 2016 production of 25,484 BOE/D, representing growth of 9% compared to prior quarter . Remain on track with 2016 spending guidance . 2016 guidance reaffirmed . Fy2016 earnings per share view c$-0.18, revenue view c$252.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Nuvista energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results .Q1 FFO per share c$0.20.