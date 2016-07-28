Novus Holdings Ltd (NVSJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Novus Holdings appointment CEO, CFO

Novus Holdings Ltd : Changes to the board - appointment of CEO and CFO . Approved appointment of Keith Vroon as CEO effective immediately .Edrich Fivaz has also been appointed as CFO of group effective September 1, 2016.

Novus Holdings says Chairman to take 6-month medical leave

Novus Holdings Ltd : Chairman Lambert Retief will be taking a medical leave of absence for six months with immediate effect .Fred Robertson, will take over as chairman of board..

Novus Holdings says CFO to step down

Novus Holdings Ltd : Edward Van Niekerk has tendered his resignation as CFO and executive director of Novus Holdings with effect from 31 August 2016 to pursue other interests .Proceedings to appoint a successor are underway and details will be announced in due course.

Novus Holdings FY HEPS rises 9,6 pct to 139,9 cents

Novus Holdings Ltd : FY headline earnings per share increased 9,6 pct to 139,9 cents per share . FY revenue declined to r4,17 billion . FY operating profit excluding impairments and profit/(loss) on disposal of fixed assets increased 2,5 pct to r650,7 million .Approved a gross dividend no. 2 of 70 cents per share (2015: 64 cents).