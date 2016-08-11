Northview Apartment REIT (NVU_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Northview Apartment REIT : Northview Apartment REIT reports second quarter 2016 financial results . Diluted funds from operations per unit of $0.51 for three months ended June 30, 2016 . Qtrly diluted FFO per unit was $0.56, excluding non-recurring items .Q2 FFO per share view C$0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Northview Apartment REIT : Qtrly FFO per share $0.51 . Qtrly FFO per unit, excluding items $ 0.56 . Financial impact of Fort McMurray wildfires and evacuation was $3.2 million in quarter .Q2 FFO per share view C$0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Northview Apartment REIT announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Northview Apartment REIT : Northview is authorized to purchase, in a 12 month period, up to 3.9 million units, representing 10% of its public float . Purchases under ncib will be funded out of northview's working capital .Northview apartment reit announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.

Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ) declares March monthly distributions

Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ):Says its March 2016 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit.Payable on April 15 to holders of trust units of record at March 31.

Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ) announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ):Says resignation of Robert Palmer, Chief Financial Officer, effective March 9.

Northview Apartment REIT (formerly Northern Property REIT) Announces December 2015 Distribution

Northview Apartment REIT (formerly Northern Property REIT):Says December 2015 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit.payable on January 15, 2016 to holders of trust units of record at December 31, 2015.

Northview Apartment REIT (formerly Northern Property REIT) announces November 2015 distribution

Northview Apartment REIT (formerly Northern Property REIT):Says Nov. monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit, payable on Dec. 15, to holders of trust units of record at Nov 30.