Newag SA (NWGP.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Newag Plans To Transfer FY 2017 Net Profit To Supplementary Capital

April 19 (Reuters) - NEWAG SA ::PLANS TO TRANSFER FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO SUPPLEMENTARY CAPITAL.IN APRIL CO REPORTED FY 2017 NET PROFIT AT 29.7 MILLION ZLOTYS nL8N1RU0IY.

Newag Signs About 388 Mln Zloty Deal With PKP Cargo

April 4 (Reuters) - NEWAG SA ::SIGNS DEAL WITH PKP CARGO SA FOR MODERNIZATION OF 60 DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES WORTH ABOUT 388 MILLION ZLOTYS.MODERNIZATION TO TAKE PLACE IN 2018-2021.

Newag Gets Order For Delivery Of Four Diesel Multiple Units

Dec 1 (Reuters) - NEWAG SA ::AS A PART OF FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FROM 2013 WITH ITALY'S FER­RO­VIA CIR­CU­MET­NEA (FCE), NEWAG RECEIVES AN ORDER OF TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 14.9 MILLION NET.THE ORDER IS FOR FOUR RAIL DIESEL MULTIPLE UNITS, EACH WORTH EUR 3.7 MLN.THE ORDER IS UNCONDITIONAL IN THE SCOPE OF ONE UNIT, FCE HAS STATED THAT IT IS CURRENTLY IN THE PROCESS OF OBTAINING FINANCING FOR THE ORDER .REGARDING THE REMAINING THREE UNITS, IN CASE THAT NO FINANCING IS RECEIVED, THE ORDER WILL EXPIRE WITH NO FURTHER CONSEQUENCES AGAINST FCE.

Newag Q3 Net Result Swings To Profit Of 2.1 Mln Zlotys

Nov 28 (Reuters) - NEWAG SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT Q3 REVENUE WAS 169.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 119.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 5.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT WAS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 0.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Newag starts revision of potential strategic options

Nov 24 (Reuters) - NEWAG SA ::STARTS REVISION OF POTENTIAL STRATEGIC OPTIONS.POTENTIAL STRATEGIC OPTIONS RELATE TO CONSOLIDATION PROCESSES IN EUROPEAN SECTOR OF ROLLING STOCK PRODUCTION.

Newag sells R&D department to Newag IP Management

Newag SA : Said on Saturday that has sold its research and development department (R&D department) to its wholly owned unit Newag IP Management sp. z o.o. (Newag IP) for 67.7 million zlotys ($16.14 million) . Also has signed a licence agreement for a full licence to use Newag IP's know-how for a fee of 4.4 pct of Newag's net turnover plus VAT, charged on a quarterly basis .The agreements have been signed as a part of forming research and development center in Newag's group.