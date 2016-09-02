NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT : Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust files preliminary base shelf prospectus .May offer mixed shelf of up to C$750 million.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit : Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 . Qtrly revenues from investment properties of $64.2 million, increase of 43% over same period last year .Q2 affo per unit of $0.22.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit : To issue 5.1 million trust units at a price of $9.80 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $50 million . Net proceeds used to fund portion of previously announced strategic investments in australia and new zealand . Northwest healthcare properties reit announces $100 million bought deal financing to support $325 million of accretive international acquisitions . To issue $50 million of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due july 31, 2021 at $1,000/debenture, for about $100 million .To also net proceeds to fund a portion of pending acquisitions of two hospitals in sao paulo and brasilia.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit : Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces acquisition of strategic interest and management rights to ASX-listed Generation Healthcare REIT . Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT says has acquired 100 pct of Generation Healthcare Management Pty Limited . Funded through existing resources and new stock loan financing, transaction is expected to be accretive . Has option to acquire shares in GHC which would bring Northwest's interest in GHC to approximately 19.9 pct . Has purchased GHM for A$58.5 mln from APN property group limited . Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT says transaction will increase co's adjusted NOI generated from hospitals to 42 pct . Says existing GHM management team has been retained, and will continue to operate GHC independently . APN has agreed to provide certain services to Northwest for transition period of up to 2 years to ensure successful transition . Says also entered into an option to purchase up to 27.1 mln units of GHC at price of $2.20 per GHC share .Says Northwest would own an approximate 19.9 pct interest in GHC.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit : Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.22 .Q1 FFO per unit $0.22.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:amended terms of its previously announced public offering to increase the size of the offering to 6,550,000 trust units at a price of $9.20 per Unit, representing gross proceeds of $60.26 million.The Units are being offered on a "bought deal" basis to a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets.The REIT has also granted the underwriters the option to purchase up to an additional 982,500 Units to cover over-allotments, if any, exercisable in whole or in part anytime up to 30 days following closing of the offering.Concurrently, NorthWest Value Partners Inc., NorthWest's unitholder, has agreed to purchase, on a private placement basis, an aggregate of approximately $10 million in units at the offering price.NorthWest Value Partners Inc. currently holds an approximate 34% interest in NorthWest and is wholly-owned by Paul Dalla Lana, CEO of the REIT.NorthWest intends to use net proceeds of the offering and concurrent private placement to fund equity component of previously announced acquisition of a two building medical office complex in Berlin, Germany.to repay existing indebtedness (including amounts outstanding on the REIT's revolving credit facility) and for general trust purposes.