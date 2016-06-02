NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE.TO)
2.67CAD
9:00pm BST
$-0.04 (-1.48%)
$2.71
$2.71
$2.72
$2.67
543,697
601,260
$4.45
$1.42
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Nexgen Energy $60 mln strategic investment by Cef holdings
Nexgen Energy Ltd
NexGen Energy Ltd announces $20 mln bought deal financing
NexGen Energy Ltd:Announces $20 million bought deal financing.Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 31.3 million common shares at a price of $0.64 per share.Says proceeds will be used to advance exploration and development of company's mineral properties located in Saskatchewan. Full Article
BRIEF-Nexgen acquires remaining 40 pct interest in the Dufferin Lake property
* Nexgen acquires remaining 40 pct interest in the Dufferin Lake Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: