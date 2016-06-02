NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE.TO)

Nexgen Energy Ltd : Nexgen announces us$60 million strategic investment by cef holdings . Debentures will carry a 7.5% coupon over a 5-year term . Proceeds from debentures will be used to fund continuing exploration and development of company's sw2 properties .Binding term sheet with cef holdings to issue and sell to cef and/or affiliates $60 million of unsecured convertible debentures of nexgen.