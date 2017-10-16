NEX Group PLC (NXGN.L)
618.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
618.00
--
--
--
--
1,079,581
937.12
445.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
NEX says Jenny Knott to step down as Nex Optimisation CEO
Oct 16 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc
Nex Group says group revenue for first six months increased by more than 7 pct
Oct 2 (Reuters) - NEX GROUP PLC
NEX Group May spot FX volumes up 12 percent year on year
June 2 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc
NEX Group gets boost from U.S. election outcome
NEX Group Plc
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 17
Oct 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.