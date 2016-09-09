Next PLC (NXT.L)
NXT.L on London Stock Exchange
4,877.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
4,877.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
4,877.00
4,877.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
754,835
754,835
52-wk High
5,355.00
5,355.00
52-wk Low
3,565.00
3,565.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
UK retail sales show biggest jump in over three years - BDO
LONDON British shops enjoyed their biggest jump in sales in more than three years in September, a survey of the retail sector showed, suggesting consumers are finding ways to cope with the squeeze on their incomes.
- These 2 retail giants could give investors a nice surprise next week
- 3 Neil Woodford bargain picks
- Gold, silver and bronze medals to my top 3 British retailers!
- 3 Footsie giants I would avoid at all costs!
- Are Rio Tinto plc and Next plc a buy after today's results?
- 3 FTSE 100 stocks that could collapse in August!