Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (O2Dn.DE)

Telefónica Deutschland says Markus Haas appointed CEO effective Jan 1 2017

Telefonica Deutschland Holding Ag : Telefónica Deutschland - board has also agreed with markus haas to further extend his term of office until 31 december 2019 . Telefónica deutschland - reiterates full-year 2016 outlook as well as its commitment to its overall strategy, synergy case and dividend policy . Telefónica deutschland - markus haas appointed as ceo of telefónica deutschland holding effective as of 1 january 2017 .Telefónica deutschland - current ceo thorsten dirks will continue to support the management team until the end of the first quarter 2017.

Nokia and Telefonica Germany sign managed services contract

Nokia Corp : Nokia and Telefonica Germany sign managed services contract to transform fixed and mobile network operations .Will simplify and centralize Telefonica Germany's mobile access.

Telefonica Deutschland CEO says E-Plus integration on track

Telefonica Deutschland Holding Ag : Ceo says fully on track with integration of e-plus . Ceo says does not see net profit for 2016 despite sale of towers Further company coverage: [O2Dn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

KPN Q2 revenue of 1.68 billion euros, below Reuters estimates

KPN : Q2 adjusted EBITDA of 592 million euros ($650.9 million) versus 584 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 CAPEX 312 million euros versus 292 million euros in Reuters poll . Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2015 . Q2 net profit 162 million euros versus 133 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 revenue 1.68 billion euros versus 1.70 billion euros in Reuters poll . KPN intends to pay a total regular dividend per share of eur 10 cents in respect of 2016 and grow the dividend in line with its free cash flow growth profile thereafter .Sees 2016 additional cash flow via dividend from 15.5 pct stake in Telefónica DeutschlandSees 2016 free cash flow (excluding. Tefd dividend) > 650 million euros.

Koninklijke KPN declares special interim dividend unconditional

Koninklijke KPN NV : Definitively proposes special interim dividend of 0.025 euro per share .During the Annual General Meeting of Telefonica Deutschland the proposed dividend was approved and KPN has received the amount of 110 million euros ($123.29 million).

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG confirms FY 2016 outlook

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG:Still sees 2016 operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) rising by low to mid-single-digit percentage range.

Telefonica Deutschland Holding sells passive tower infrastructure to Telxius

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG:Sells passive tower infrastructure to Telxius.Two parties agreed on the sale of approx. 2,350 towers for a cash purchase price of EUR 587 million.

Telefonica Deutschland Holding places a new 750 million euros syndicated financing facility

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG:Has successfully placed its first syndicated credit facility with an amount of 750 million euros via its subsidiary Telefónica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG.Coordinating mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners are BNP Paribas, Commerzbank AG and UniCredit Bank AG.

Telefonica Deutschland Holding gives FY 2016 earnings outlook

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG:Sees FY 2016 operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) rising by low to mid-single-digit percentage range.Proposes flat dividend of 0.24 euro for FY 2015.

KPN sells about 5.0 pct stake in Telefonica Deutschland Holding

Koninklijke KPN NV:KPN announces sale of part of its stake in Telefónica Deutschland AG.Sale of 150 million shares in Telefónica Deutschland representing approximately 5.0 pct of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG's outstanding share capital.Approximately 70 pct of proceeds to be returned to shareholders of KPN.KPN intends to distribute approximately 70 pct of the proceeds to its shareholders in 2016 as a dividend in the form of a capital repayment.As a result KPN's net debt/EBITDA ratio is expected to be reduced by approximately 0.1x.Reiterates its intention to pay a regular dividend per share of 0.08 euro in respect of 2015.