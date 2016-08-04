Edition:
Xing SE (OBCGn.DE)

OBCGn.DE on Xetra

248.45EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€1.05 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
€247.40
Open
€247.10
Day's High
€251.80
Day's Low
€246.05
Volume
9,644
Avg. Vol
8,388
52-wk High
€275.15
52-wk Low
€166.70

Xing H1 profits up 34 pct to EUR 11.7 mln
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Xing AG : In H1 adjusted for one-off currency effects from 2015, revenues grew by 21 per cent to 70.5 million euros ($78.56 million) . Profits rose by 34 per cent during H1/2016 to 11.7 million euros (H1/2015: 8.8 million euros) .H1 Xing’s EBITDA of 22.9 million euros for the period under review was 29 per cent higher than that of the same period last year (17.7 million euros).  Full Article

Xing extends contracts of all board members
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Xing AG :Supervisory board extends contracts of all board members.  Full Article

Xing proposes dividend increase and payment of a special dividend
Monday, 22 Feb 2016 

Xing AG:Resolved to put forward a proposal to increase regular dividend from 0.92 euros per share to 1.03 euros per share.Also resolved to propose additional special dividend distribution of 1.50 euros per share.  Full Article

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 7

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0646 GMT.

