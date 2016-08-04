Xing SE (OBCGn.DE)

Xing AG : In H1 adjusted for one-off currency effects from 2015, revenues grew by 21 per cent to 70.5 million euros ($78.56 million) . Profits rose by 34 per cent during H1/2016 to 11.7 million euros (H1/2015: 8.8 million euros) .H1 Xing’s EBITDA of 22.9 million euros for the period under review was 29 per cent higher than that of the same period last year (17.7 million euros).