Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd (OCBC.SI)
11.49SGD
24 Oct 2017
$-0.02 (-0.17%)
$11.51
$11.51
$11.54
$11.46
2,089,800
4,670,966
$11.60
$8.33
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp priced EUR 500 mln covered bonds
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited ()
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation bank prices A$500 mln of senior floating rate notes due 2018
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
OCBC CEO says cautious on new loan origination
Singapore OCBC
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp updates on OCBC Group's shareholdings in United Engineers & WBL Corp
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and Great Eastern updates on shareholdings in United Engineers and WBL corp
Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited
Oversea-Chinese Banking says Q2 net profit S$885 mln
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd
Oversea Chinese Banking updates on increase in shareholding in Great Eastern
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp merges two banking units in China
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd
Investors file U.S. lawsuit accusing banks of conspiring to rig derivative prices incorporating Singapore rate benchmarks
: Investors file U.S. lawsuit accusing banks of conspiring to rig derivative prices incorporating Singapore rate benchmarks-filing . Lawsuit alleges rigging based on Singapore interbank offered rate, Singapore swap offer rate . Some defendants include Citigroup Bank, of America, JPMorgan Chase rbs, UBS, ING, BNP Paribas Oversea Chinese Banking Corp- . Defendants also include Barclays, Credit Agricole Credit Suisse stanchart, Dbs, Mitsubishi Ufj HSBC, Macquarie, Commerzbank. Full Article
Moody's changes outlook on Singapore's banking system to negative
Moody's: Moody's changes outlook on Singapore's banking system to negative . Moody's On Singapore - Expect rising risks to the banks' asset quality and profitability . Moody's On Singapore - Growth will be adversely affected by slowing domestic manufacturing sector, weaker economic activity in Greater China, Malaysia .Moody's - Negative outlook on Singapore's banking system over next 12-18 months reflects weaker operating conditions for the banks. Full Article
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits record high on coal miners
By Nicole Pinto Oct 24 Indonesian shares hit a record high on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in coal mining stocks, while most other Southeast Asian markets were subdued following weak cues from Wall Street. U.S. stocks declined on Monday, weighed down by a drop in technology and industrial shares. "I think it's a spillover from Wall Street... the market is now in the midst of an earnings season, and is a bit more cautious," said Joel Ng, an analyst with Singapore-based KGI