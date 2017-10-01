Edition:
United Kingdom

Sixth of October Development and Investment Co SAE (OCDI.CA)

OCDI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

17.50EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.21 (-1.19%)
Prev Close
£17.71
Open
£17.92
Day's High
£18.50
Day's Low
£17.39
Volume
1,819,097
Avg. Vol
776,548
52-wk High
£18.50
52-wk Low
£11.53

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's SODIC signs another MoU to secure plot
Sunday, 1 Oct 2017 

Oct 1 (Reuters) - SIXTH OF OCTOBER DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT CO :SIGNS ANOTHER MOU TO SECURE PLOT TO DEVELOP AN AREA OF ABOUT 300 FEDDAN IN NORTHERN COAST IN PARTNERSHIP WITH OWNER.  Full Article

Egypt's SODIC Q2 consol profit rises
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - SIXTH OF OCTOBER DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT CO ::Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EGP 129.8 MILLION VERSUS EGP 97 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE EGP 469.9 MILLION VERSUS EGP 436.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 341.5 MILLION VERSUS EGP 158 MILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Egypt's SODIC records Q1 customer contracts of EGP 1.2 bln
Sunday, 23 Apr 2017 

April 23 (Reuters) - Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co ::Q1 customer contracts EGP 1.2 billion, up 64 pct year over year.  Full Article

Egypt's SODIC posts H1 net profit of 157.785 million Egyptian pounds
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co Sae : Egypt's SODIC posts H1 net profit of 157.785 million Egyptian pounds versus 152.288 million in same period last year -statement Further company coverage: [OCDI.CA] (Reporting by Lin Noueihed) ((lin.noueihed@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Egypt's SODIC posts decline in Q1 net profit to 54.655 mln Egyptian pounds
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co Sae : Egypt's SODIC posts Q1 net profit of 54.655 mln Egyptian pounds vs 79.31 mln in same period last year . Egypt's SODIC posts Q1 sales of 186.777 mln pounds vs 283.851 mln in same period last year .Source: Statement.  Full Article

