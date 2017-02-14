Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ISS to provide integrated service solution at new Ocado HQ

Iss A/S : Iss a/s-iss to provide FM at new Ocado HQ . Will provide an integrated service solution to Ocado at their new Head Office address in Hatfield .Says it includes catering and hospitality, building maintenance services, cleaning, waste, energy and environmental management and health and safety management.

Ocado sees Morrisons deal to be earnings accretive

Ocado Group Plc : Does not expect to incur significant additional capital expenditure .Expects agreements with wm morrisons to be earnings accretive, limited impact on its profit before exceptionals in current or 2017 FY.

Ocado says confidence in signing multiple international deals undiminished

Ocado : CFO says confidence in signing multiple international deals undiminished . CEO says "we don't believe Brexit will have any impact on the business" . CFO says talks with Morrisons on re-negotiated deal "progressing well" . CFO says target is to sign multiple deals with international retailers "in the medium term"