Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)

OCDO.L on London Stock Exchange

23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments

ISS to provide integrated service solution at new Ocado HQ
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Iss A/S : Iss a/s-iss to provide FM at new Ocado HQ . Will provide an integrated service solution to Ocado at their new Head Office address in Hatfield .Says it includes catering and hospitality, building maintenance services, cleaning, waste, energy and environmental management and health and safety management.  Full Article

Ocado sees Morrisons deal to be earnings accretive
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Ocado Group Plc : Does not expect to incur significant additional capital expenditure .Expects agreements with wm morrisons to be earnings accretive, limited impact on its profit before exceptionals in current or 2017 FY.  Full Article

Ocado says confidence in signing multiple international deals undiminished
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Ocado : CFO says confidence in signing multiple international deals undiminished . CEO says "we don't believe Brexit will have any impact on the business" . CFO says talks with Morrisons on re-negotiated deal "progressing well" . CFO says target is to sign multiple deals with international retailers "in the medium term" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).  Full Article

Ocado Group PLC News

Photo

Telecom stocks rally in quiet European markets on M&A talk

MILAN Dealmaking talk lifted European telecom stocks on Tuesday, helping the unloved sector stand out in an otherwise quiet session, where investors were waiting for the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting.

