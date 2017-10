Oceana Group Ltd (OCEJ.J)

Famous Brands Ltd : A cquired 100% of business of Lamberts Bay Foods (lbf), a wholly-owned subsidiary of jse-listed Oceana Group Limited (oceana). . LBF staff who are currently beneficiaries of oceana empowerment trust will not be affected by this transaction and will continue to receive their share of benefits .Purchase consideration falls below threshold of a categorised transaction in terms of listings requirements of JSE Limited.

Oceana Group Ltd : Revenue for six months ended march 31 grew by 40%, increasing to r3 602 million from r2 566 million in 2015 . Operating profit before abnormal items for six months ended march up by 67% to r587 million (2015: r352 million) . An interim dividend of 112 cents per share has been declared (2015: 106 cents per share). .Basic earnings per share and basic headline earnings per share for six months ended march 31 increased by 7% and 6% respectively..