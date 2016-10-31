Edition:
Octodec Investments Ltd (OCTJ.J)

OCTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,278.00ZAc
2:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

-26.00 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
2,304.00
Open
2,310.00
Day's High
2,310.00
Day's Low
2,278.00
Volume
272,589
Avg. Vol
179,300
52-wk High
2,554.00
52-wk Low
1,950.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Octodec Investments says FY distribution per share up 6.5 pct
Monday, 31 Oct 2016 

Octodec Investments Ltd : Reviewed condensed consolidated provisional results of the group for the year ended Aug. 31 2016 . Distribution growth per share for year to Aug. 31 2016 of 6.5 pct to 201.5 cents per share . FY like-for-like growth in rental income of 5.3 pct for twelve-month period . Board of directors of Octodec declared a final cash dividend of 103.1 cents per share, for twelve months ended Aug. 31 2016 . See economic growth in South Africa to remain subdued, weak consumer and business confidence and a tough operating environment .Distributable income per share is expected to be approximately 6 pct for 2017 financial year.  Full Article

Octodec Investments Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

