Octodec Investments Ltd (OCTJ.J)

Octodec Investments Ltd : Reviewed condensed consolidated provisional results of the group for the year ended Aug. 31 2016 . Distribution growth per share for year to Aug. 31 2016 of 6.5 pct to 201.5 cents per share . FY like-for-like growth in rental income of 5.3 pct for twelve-month period . Board of directors of Octodec declared a final cash dividend of 103.1 cents per share, for twelve months ended Aug. 31 2016 . See economic growth in South Africa to remain subdued, weak consumer and business confidence and a tough operating environment .Distributable income per share is expected to be approximately 6 pct for 2017 financial year.