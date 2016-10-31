Octodec Investments Ltd (OCTJ.J)
OCTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,278.00ZAc
2:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
-26.00 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
2,304.00
Open
2,310.00
Day's High
2,310.00
Day's Low
2,278.00
Volume
272,589
Avg. Vol
179,300
52-wk High
2,554.00
52-wk Low
1,950.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Octodec Investments says FY distribution per share up 6.5 pct
Octodec Investments Ltd