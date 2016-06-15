Odontoprev SA (ODPV3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Odontoprev announces own capital interest payment

Odontoprev SA : Announced on Tuesday that its board approved, ad referendum of the general meeting of shareholders, own capital interest payment totalling gross 11.4 million Brazilian reais ($3.3 million), corresponding to 0.0216 real per share . Record date is June 17 . Ex-dividend date is June 20 .Payment date is July 5.

Odontoprev SA announces chief executive officer change

Odontoprev SA:Says that Mauro Silverio Figueiredo will resign from CEO and will be succeeded by Rodrigo Bacellar Wuerkert as of June 1.

Odontoprev SA to propose complementary dividend payment

Odontoprev SA:Says on April 11 it will propose complementary dividend in the total amount of 49.3 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.0934 real per share.Says dividend is composed of 38.3 million reais of FY 2015 earnings and 11.0 million reais of statutory reserve balance.

Odontoprev SA approves payment of own capital interest

Odontoprev SA:Says on March 14 it approved own capital interest payment totaling gross 11.9 million Brazilian reais (net value of 10.1 million reais), or 0.0225 real per share (net value of 0,0192 real per share).Record date is March 14.Payment date is April 5.Ex-interest date is March 15.