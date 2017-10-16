Oberoi Realty Ltd (OEBO.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Oberoi Realty Sept-qtr consol profit up about 25 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Oberoi Realty Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit 1.04 billion rupees versus profit of 835.1 million rupees last year.Oberoi Realty Ltd consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 1.15 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 3.04 billion rupees versus 2.52 billion rupees last year.

India's Oberoi Realty June-qtr consol profit rises

Oberoi Realty Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1.09 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 3.17 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 819.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 2.09 billion rupees .

Oberoi Realty seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 15 bln rupees

Oberoi Realty Ltd : Seeks members' nod for borrowing of up to 2.50 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 15 billion rupees .