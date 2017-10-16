Edition:
United Kingdom

Oberoi Realty Ltd (OEBO.NS)

OEBO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

465.90INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs466.45
Open
Rs470.75
Day's High
Rs470.75
Day's Low
Rs461.10
Volume
203,456
Avg. Vol
296,783
52-wk High
Rs487.65
52-wk Low
Rs248.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Oberoi Realty Sept-qtr consol profit up about 25 pct
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Oberoi Realty Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit 1.04 billion rupees versus profit of 835.1 million rupees last year.Oberoi Realty Ltd consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 1.15 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 3.04 billion rupees versus 2.52 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's Oberoi Realty June-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Oberoi Realty Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1.09 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 3.17 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 819.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 2.09 billion rupees .  Full Article

Oberoi Realty seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 15 bln rupees
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Oberoi Realty Ltd : Seeks members' nod for borrowing of up to 2.50 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 15 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Oberoi Realty Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Oberoi Realty Sept-qtr consol profit up about 25 pct

* Sept quarter consol net profit 1.04 billion rupees versus profit of 835.1 million rupees last year

» More OEBO.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials