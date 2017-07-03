OceanaGold Corp (OGC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MOD Resources agreement to Sell Sams Creek Gold Project for A$3.8 mln

July 3 (Reuters) - MOD Resources Ltd :Agreement to sell sams creek gold project for a$3.8 mln.MOD to retain up to 15% interest in Sams Creek upon condamine completing an IPO.MOD shareholders expected to receive a priority offer for shares in condamine.

Oceanagold receives order from DENR calling for suspension of Didipio operations

Oceanagold Corp : Company received an order from Department Of Environment And Natural Resources calling for suspension of Didipio operations . Subsequent to receiving order Oceanagold filed appeal directly with office of president . " Didipio operation has not violated or breached any Philippines laws, rules or regulations" ."A suspension of operations will adversely impact thousands of Filipinos directly and indirectly".

Oceanagold receives order from DENR calling for suspension of Didipio operations

Oceanagold Corp : Company received an order from Department Of Environment And Natural Resources calling for suspension of Didipio operations . Subsequent to receiving order Oceanagold filed appeal directly with office of president . " Didipio operation has not violated or breached any Philippines laws, rules or regulations" ."A suspension of operations will adversely impact thousands of Filipinos directly and indirectly".

OceanaGold updates on operations in Philippines

OceanaGold Corp : OceanaGold Philippines update . Notes the press conference held by department of environment and natural resources . In the meantime, mining and processing activities are continuing at the Didipio Mine . Will seek clarification and reconsideration from the denr to further understand and rectify this matter in short order . Co confirms that it has not received any formal order from the department and is currently seeking clarification and further details . OceanaGold Didipio operation mentioned as one of the 23 mining companies listed that may have their operations suspended . Will consider all avenues, including working collaboratively with the denr, to facilitate the immediate resolution of matter . Suspended due to alleged outstanding social issues .

Oceanagold reports fatality at Waihi gold mine in New Zealand

Oceanagold Corp : Oceanagold reports fatality at the Waihi gold mine in New Zealand . Waihi operation has been suspended while investigation is conducted . An underground mining operator was fatally injured following an incident on July 28 . Accident is currently under investigation and company is fully cooperating with police authorities .In 2016, company expects to produce 385,000 to 425,000 ounces of gold from combined New Zealand and Didipio Operations.

OceanaGold provides 2016 gold and copper production forecast from Nz and Didipio operations

OceanaGold Corp : In 2016, expects to produce 385,000 to 425,000 ounces of gold and and 19,000 to 21,000 tonnes of copper from NZ and Didipio operations . Expects production target from NZ and Didipio operation at all-in sustaining costs of US$700 to US$750 per ounce .

OceanaGold announces strategic investment in NuLegacy Gold

OceanaGold:Announces strategic investment in NuLegacy Gold.Entered into an agreement to make a strategic investment in NuLegacy Gold Corporation, and, by way of a private placement, purchasing 47.66 million common shares of NuLegacy at a price of C$0.14 per share for gross proceeds of C$6.67 million.Upon completion of transaction, which is expected to close on or about April 13, 2016, the Company will own approximately 19.9% of NuLegacy's issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis.

OceanaGold Corp declares dividend payment of US$0.04 per share

OceanaGold Corp:For the 2015 financial year, the Board has declared a dividend payment of US$0.04 per share (for an aggregate of approximately US$24 million).Shareholders of record at the close of business in each jurisdiction on 1 March 2016 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to receive payment of the dividend on 29 April 2016.

OceanaGold exercises right to increase ownership interest in Gold Standard to 19.9%

OceanaGold:Exercises right to increase ownership interest in Gold Standard to 19.9 pct.

OceanaGold Corp gives FY 2016 production guidance

OceanaGold Corp:Announces FY 2016 production and cost guidance of 385,000 to 425,000 ounces of gold at continued low AISC of $700 to $750 per ounce.