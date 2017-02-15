Edition:
United Kingdom

OHB SE (OHBG.DE)

OHBG.DE on Xetra

44.81EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.20 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
€44.61
Open
€44.42
Day's High
€45.67
Day's Low
€44.42
Volume
26,567
Avg. Vol
20,789
52-wk High
€47.47
52-wk Low
€18.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

OHB SE sees FY 2017 increase in total revenues to EUR 800 mln
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

OHB SE :Offers an outlook on the business development in 2017: increase in total revenues 2017 to 800 million euros ($844.16 million), EBITDA expected to reach 60 million euros, EBIT will enhance to 44 million euros.  Full Article

OHB SE: unit MT Aerospace awarded contract
Monday, 10 Oct 2016 

OHB SE : MT Aerospace awarded contract for mechanical systems of ARIANE 6 ground facilities .Contract worth 23 million euros ($25.76 million)is covering development, manufacturing, delivery and commissioning of mechanical systems for launching facilities for coming ARIANE 6 until handover to CNES and ESA in May, 2018.  Full Article

OHB awarded contract by DLR Space Administration
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

OHB SE : Awarded contract by DLR Space Administration for the technological management of technologies for the Heinrich Hertz satellite mission .Contract for satellite-side technology management is worth a total of around 10 million euros ($11.33 million).  Full Article

OHB H1 net profit up 5 pct at 10.5 mln euros
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

OHB SE : Total revenues of 316 million euros ($355.91 million) (+0.3 pct) in the first half 2016 . H1 EBITDA increase of 8 pct to 24.0 million euros and EBIT increase of 12 pct to 18.3 million euros . Full-year forecast for 2016 confirmed with firm orders still high at 1.6 billion euros .H1 consolidated net profit for period at 10.5 million euros (previous year: 10.0 million euros).  Full Article

OHB unit CGS signs conversion contract for realization of MWI instrument
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

OHB SE : CGS SpA Compagnia Generale per lo Spazio, a subsidiary of OHB SE, signed the conversion contract for the realization of the MWI instrument for the European MetOp-SG weather satellites . Contract follows a successful preliminary design activity, selection of all subcontractors and price conversion to firm fixed for realization phase .Overall value of MWI contract is 166 million euros ($186.62 million).  Full Article

OHB says Luxspace and Orbcomm awarded multi-year contract by European Maritime Safety Agency
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

OHB SE : Affliate Luxspace and Orbcomm awarded with multi-year contract by European Maritime Safety Agency .EMSA framework contract is funded for up to 10.2 million euros ($11.39 million) for fixed 4-year service period. Contract award was result of a competitive bidding process among providers of space-based ais data services.  Full Article

OHB establishes new subsidiary OHB Venture Capital GmbH
Monday, 23 May 2016 

OHB SE :Establishes new subsidiary OHB Venture Capital GmbH.  Full Article

OHB: service agreement for Paranal observatory in Chile expanded
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

OHB SE : Service agreement for Paranal observatory in Chile expanded .Contract for services to a total value of 3 million euros ($3.39 million) runs for three years and includes an option for a two-year extension.  Full Article

OHB Q1 consolidated net profit rises to EUR 4.8 million
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

OHB SE : Q1 EBITDA, at 10.7 million euros ($12.22 million) and EBIT of 7.8 million euros on the previous year . Confirms outlook for the full 2016 . Q1 consolidated net profit of 4.8 million euros (previous year: 4.7 million euros) . Total revenues increased from 153 million euros to 157 million euros after the first three months .Confirms outlook for the full 2016.  Full Article

OHB establishes subsidiary in Austria
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

OHB SE :Is broadening its footprint in applications and services with the establishment of a subsidiary known as M2M Europe Network & Solutions GmbH in Bregenz, Austria.  Full Article

OHB SE News

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 6

BERLIN, Oct 6 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

» More OHBG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials