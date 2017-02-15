Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB.MX)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

: Mexico transportation and infrastructure: Goldman Sachs cuts coverage view to neutral from attractive . Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy . Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral . Mexico transportation and infrastructure: Goldman Sachs cuts coverage view on higher uncertainty after us government comments about bilateral relationship . Mexico transportation and infrastructure: Goldman Sachs cuts coverage view also on mexico’s weaker macro backdrop . Mexico transportation, infrastructure: Goldman Sachs believes stocks over-discounting gdp growth risk while interest rate risk seems fairly priced in ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

ADP completes sale of its stake in Mexican airport operator OMA

ADP : Aéroports de Paris announces completion of sale of its equity interest in Mexican airport operator OMA . . Sold its 4.3 pct equity interest in OMA through an international private placement, after having converted its SETA shares in OMA's B shares. .Following this transaction, Groupe ADP is no longer shareholder of OMA or in SETA..

OMA qtrly earnings were PS.1.13 per share

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv : Estimates that total passenger traffic growth for 2016 will be between 8% and 10% . 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 61% and 63% . Qtrly earnings were PS. 1.13 per share . OMA announces second quarter 2016 operational and financial results . Qtrly total terminal passenger traffic increased 8.7% to 4.5 million . Growth in aeronautical 2016 revenues is estimated to be between 24% and 26% . Qtrly consolidated net income increased 60.9% to PS. 446 million .Revising its outlook for 2016.