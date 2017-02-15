Edition:
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB.MX)

OMAB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

98.60MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
$98.51
Open
$98.55
Day's High
$99.63
Day's Low
$98.06
Volume
2,958,102
Avg. Vol
1,371,629
52-wk High
$114.98
52-wk Low
$82.18

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mexico transportation and infrastructure goldman sachs cuts to neutral from attractive
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

: Mexico transportation and infrastructure: Goldman Sachs cuts coverage view to neutral from attractive . Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy . Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral . Mexico transportation and infrastructure: Goldman Sachs cuts coverage view on higher uncertainty after us government comments about bilateral relationship . Mexico transportation and infrastructure: Goldman Sachs cuts coverage view also on mexico’s weaker macro backdrop . Mexico transportation, infrastructure: Goldman Sachs believes stocks over-discounting gdp growth risk while interest rate risk seems fairly priced in ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).  Full Article

ADP completes sale of its stake in Mexican airport operator OMA
Monday, 10 Oct 2016 

ADP : Aéroports de Paris announces completion of sale of its equity interest in Mexican airport operator OMA . . Sold its 4.3 pct equity interest in OMA through an international private placement, after having converted its SETA shares in OMA's B shares. .Following this transaction, Groupe ADP is no longer shareholder of OMA or in SETA..  Full Article

OMA qtrly earnings were PS.1.13 per share
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv : Estimates that total passenger traffic growth for 2016 will be between 8% and 10% . 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 61% and 63% . Qtrly earnings were PS. 1.13 per share . OMA announces second quarter 2016 operational and financial results . Qtrly total terminal passenger traffic increased 8.7% to 4.5 million . Growth in aeronautical 2016 revenues is estimated to be between 24% and 26% . Qtrly consolidated net income increased 60.9% to PS. 446 million .Revising its outlook for 2016.  Full Article

BRIEF-OMA announces total revenues 1,619 million

May 3 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv

