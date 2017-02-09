Omaxe Ltd (OMAX.NS)
OMAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
208.20INR
10:59am BST
208.20INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.45 (+1.68%)
Rs3.45 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs204.75
Rs204.75
Open
Rs204.70
Rs204.70
Day's High
Rs208.50
Rs208.50
Day's Low
Rs204.55
Rs204.55
Volume
679,396
679,396
Avg. Vol
586,182
586,182
52-wk High
Rs215.70
Rs215.70
52-wk Low
Rs154.75
Rs154.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Omaxe Dec-qtr consol profit rises about 9 pct
Omaxe Ltd
Omaxe Ltd March-qtr consol profit up about 20 pct
Omaxe Ltd
BRIEF-India's Omaxe says Sunil Goel resigns as joint MD
Sept 28 Omaxe Ltd * Says Sunil Goel, joint managing director of co, resigns Source text - http://bit.ly/2wlnPrb Further company coverage: