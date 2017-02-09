Edition:
Omaxe Ltd (OMAX.NS)

OMAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

208.20INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.45 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs204.75
Open
Rs204.70
Day's High
Rs208.50
Day's Low
Rs204.55
Volume
679,396
Avg. Vol
586,182
52-wk High
Rs215.70
52-wk Low
Rs154.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Omaxe Dec-qtr consol profit rises about 9 pct
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Omaxe Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 208.1 million rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 4.08 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 191.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 3.96 billion rupees.  Full Article

Omaxe Ltd March-qtr consol profit up about 20 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Omaxe Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 243.5 million rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 4.80 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 0.70 rupees per share .  Full Article

Omaxe Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Omaxe says Sunil Goel resigns as joint MD

Sept 28 Omaxe Ltd * Says Sunil Goel, joint managing director of co, resigns Source text - http://bit.ly/2wlnPrb Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

