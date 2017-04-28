Onex Corp (ONEX.TO)
97.21CAD
23 Oct 2017
$0.06 (+0.06%)
$97.15
$97.45
$98.26
$97.17
79,327
124,203
$106.05
$83.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Onex takes Emerald Expositions public
April 27 (Reuters) - Onex Corp
Onex qtrly loss per share from cont ops $1.16
Onex Corp
Onex and Baring Asia to acquire Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science business for $3.55 bln
Onex Corp
Thomson Reuters to sell IP & Science unit to Onex, Baring Asia for $3.55 bln
Thomson Reuters Corp
Onex to invest in Wireco Worldgroup
Onex Corp
Onex reports Q1 revenue of $5.0 billion
Onex Reports First
Onex raises dividend 10 pct to C$0.06875/subordinate voting share
Onex Corp: Onex increases dividend .Board of directors has approved a 10% increase in quarterly dividend to C$0.06875 per subordinate voting share. Full Article
Onex Corp says first-quarter dividend declared
Onex Corp:Declared a first-quarter dividend of C$0.0625 per subordinate voting share payable on April 29 to shareholders of record date as on April 8. Full Article
Onex Corp says fourth quarter dividend declared
Onex Corp:Declared a fourth-quarter dividend of C$0.0625 per Subordinate Voting Share.Payable on January 29, 2016 to shareholders of record date on January 8, 2016. Full Article
U.S. regulator clears Nutella maker's acquisition of Ferrara Candy Co
* The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has cleared the acquisition of Illinois-based Ferrara Candy Co by Italian confectionary group Ferrero, the regulator said in its website.