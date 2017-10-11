Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Larsen & Toubro unit L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering gets contract from ONGC​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Says ‍L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins around $177 million contract from ONGC​.Says offshore contract for the transportation & installation – Daman Development Project.

India's Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas says June crude oil production up 0.60 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas::Crude oil production in June 2017 was 2984.50 TMT, 2.13 pct lower than target, 0.60 pct higher versus June 2016.Crude oil production by ONGC in June, 2017 was 1859.48 TMT, 1.69 pct lower than monthly target, 3.13 pct higher versus June, 2016.Natural gas production in June, 2017 was 2755.48 MMSCM, 2.75 pct lower than monthly target, 6.05 pct higher versus June, 2016.Natural gas production by ONGC in June, 2017 was 1974.47 MMSCM, 1.59 pct higher than monthly target, up 12.92 pct versus June 2016.

India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas says April total crude oil production down 0.62 pct

May 23 (Reuters) - Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India::Says total crude oil production in April was 2938.85 TMT, down 0.62 percent.Says total crude oil production for ONGC in April was 1847.16 TMT.

Oil & Natural Gas Corp gets members' nod for bonus share issue

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd :Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares.

Swiber updates on claims received by the group

Swiber Holdings Ltd : Update on claims received by the group and bank guarantees) . Announce that as of 4 August 2016, the total sum of claims received by the group is approximately US$99 million . The company is currently seeking legal advice on the aforementioned claims. . Announce that oil and natural gas corporation limited has called on several bank guarantees which were issued for the daman development project . Punj Lloyd has called on a US$1.475 million bank guarantee provided for wo16 cluster project and sb-14 pipeline project, which has been paid out by the bank. . SOC has since written to notify both ongc and Punj Lloyd that their calls on the aforesaid bank guarantees were wrongfully made . Court has on 4 August 2016 granted an interim order instructing the banks to hold back on any payment of the bank guarantees until the next hearing date . SOC is also in discussions with lawyers on the potential steps that may be taken to preserve its rights in relation to the bank guarantees that have been paid out .

Reliance Industries says post cessation of production in Tapti, processing facilities handed to ONGC

Reliance Industries Ltd : June-quarter demand for pet was affected by regulations imposed on sale of pharmaceuticals formulations and drought across the country . Post cessation of production in Tapti in March 2016, processing facilities and export pipelines have been handed over to ONGC .

Fugro awarded geotechnical site investigation contract by ONGC India

Fugro NV : Fugro awarded geotechnical site investigation contract by ONGC India . Value of this contract is approximately USD 26 million . Will deploy its deep water geotechnical vessel, Fugro Voyager, commencing before end of Q3 2016 Further company coverage: [FUGRc.AS] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).

Seamec Ltd announces deployment of vessel Seamec II long term charter for 3 years

Seamec Ltd : Deployment of vessel Seamec II - long term charter for 3 years . Hal Offshore, awarded loi from ongc; contract valued at $27.7 million .

Alphageo (India) gets letters of award of contracts from ONGC Ltd

Alphageo (India) Ltd : Alphageo received letters of award of contracts from ongc ltd for an estimated value of rs. 1482 crores .

ONGC says unit ONGC Videsh acquires 15 pct interest in Vankor field in east Siberia

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd : ONGC Videsh acquires 15% interest in vankor field located in east Siberia of the Russian federation . Rosneft continues to hold remaining 85 percent shares of JSC Vankorneft . With 15 percent, ONGC Videsh's share of daily Oil production would be 66,000 bopd .