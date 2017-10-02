Edition:
United Kingdom

Ophir Energy PLC (OPHR.L)

OPHR.L on London Stock Exchange

67.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
67.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
798,920
52-wk High
103.41
52-wk Low
67.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ophir awarded upstream construction contract
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ophir Energy Plc ::OPHIR EQUATORIAL GUINEA (BLOCK R) LTD, HAS AWARDED UPSTREAM CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR FORTUNA FLNG PROJECT TO SUBSEA INTEGRATION ALLIANCE.OPHIR ENERGY PLC - AT FID OPHIR EQUATORIAL GUINEA (BLOCK R) LTD WILL BECOME A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF FORTUNA JV​.  Full Article

Ophir Energy says 66 pct of AGM votes in favour of remuneration report
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Ophir Energy Plc : 65.73 percent of votes cast at AGM favour of resolution to approve remuneration report, 34.27 percent against .87.99 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of resolution to approve remuneration policy, 12.01 percent against.  Full Article

Ophir Energy Plc signed heads of agreements for Fortuna FLNG
Wednesday, 9 Dec 2015 

Ophir Energy Plc:Says that it has signed heads of agreements (HoAs) for LNG offtake from the Fortuna FLNG project with six counterparties, all of whom are established LNG buyers in European and Asian markets.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ophir Energy PLC News

BRIEF-Ophir awarded upstream construction contract

* OPHIR EQUATORIAL GUINEA (BLOCK R) LTD, HAS AWARDED UPSTREAM CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR FORTUNA FLNG PROJECT TO SUBSEA INTEGRATION ALLIANCE

» More OPHR.L News

Market Views

» More OPHR.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials