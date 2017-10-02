Ophir Energy PLC (OPHR.L)
23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ophir awarded upstream construction contract
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ophir Energy Plc
Ophir Energy says 66 pct of AGM votes in favour of remuneration report
Ophir Energy Plc
Ophir Energy Plc signed heads of agreements for Fortuna FLNG
Ophir Energy Plc:Says that it has signed heads of agreements (HoAs) for LNG offtake from the Fortuna FLNG project with six counterparties, all of whom are established LNG buyers in European and Asian markets. Full Article
BRIEF-Ophir awarded upstream construction contract
* OPHIR EQUATORIAL GUINEA (BLOCK R) LTD, HAS AWARDED UPSTREAM CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR FORTUNA FLNG PROJECT TO SUBSEA INTEGRATION ALLIANCE
