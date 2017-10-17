Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

OSISKO INCREASES ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES TO C$284 MLN

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :OSISKO INCREASES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES TO C$284 MILLION.SAYS ‍IN CONNECTION WITH UPSIZED OFFERING, PSP INVESTMENTS HAS COMMITTED TO PURCHASE C$100 MILLION OF DEBENTURES THROUGH PRIVATE OFFERING​.

Osisko Gold ‍entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :Osisko private placement & warrant exercise with Dalradian.Osisko Gold Royalties - ‍entered into agreement with Dalradian resources in which co agreed to buy 19.2 million shares of Dalradian at $1.47 per share​.Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - upon closing of private placement, warrant exercise, co will own about 9.1% of Dalradian's issued & outstanding shares‍​.Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - ‍has divested investment in Arizona Mining Inc for gross proceeds of $32.5 million​.

Osisko Gold Royalties streamlines operations

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd : Osisko mining may earn 50% of Osisko royalties' interest following expenditures totaling $19.2 million . Under terms of agreement, Osisko mining may earn 50% of Osisko royalties' interest following expenditures totaling $19.2 million . Osisko Gold Royalties streamlines operations . Granted Osisko Mining Inc an option to earn 100% of its interest on its portfolio of exploration properties held in Quebec .Under terms Osisko Mining may earn 100% of its royalties' interest upon completing total investment of $32 million over 7 year period.

Osisko Gold •Q2 earnings per share C$0.15

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd : Osisko gold royalties reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 revenue c$15.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$15 million . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . 9,488 gold ounces earned in q2, a 38% increase compared to q2 2015 .Q2 earnings per share c$0.15.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd announces filing of final short form prospectus in connection with bought deal financing

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:Announces filing of final short form prospectus in connection with bought deal financing.Obtained a receipt from autorite des marches financiers to qualify distribution of 9.9 million units of Osisko.Units are being issued pursuant to previously announced bought deal financing of units at a price of C$15.10 per unit.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd declares first quarter dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:Says declare a first quarter 2016 dividend of $0.04 per share payable on April 15, 2016 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2016.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd announces $150 million bought deal financing

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:Announces $150 million bought deal financing.Says underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 9,940,000 units of the Corporation at a price of C$15.10 per Unit.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd increases credit facility to $150 million

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:Has amended its revolving credit facility with National Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal, thereby increasing the amount of the facility from C$100 million to C$150 million and extending its term to December 23, 2017.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Closes First Portion of Royalty Portfolio Acquisition From Teck

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:Says that it has closed the first portion of the previously announced acquisition of a total of 31 Canadian royalties held by Teck Resources Limited and its subsidiary Teck Metals Ltd.for a cash consideration of C$28 million, with an additional C$2.5 million to be paid on confirmation of certain rights.This first portion of the transaction with Teck consists of a portfolio of 28 royalties acquired for a cash consideration of $24.2 million with an additional C$2.5 million to be paid on confirmation of certain rights.This portfolio includes the royalties on Richmont Mines Inc.'s producing Island Gold Mine and Integra Gold Corp.'s Lamaque property.Osisko expects to close the second portion of its transaction with Teck Metals Ltd. by or before February 28, 2016.Both portions will be funded from Osisko's cash on hand.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd declares fourth quarter dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:Declared fourth quarter 2015 dividend of $0.04 per share payable on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record date as on December 31.