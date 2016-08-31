Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd (ORBC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oriental Bank of Commerce to raise 2.50 bln rupees in private placement

Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd : Intends to raise tier 1 capital via private placement of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds of up to 2.50 billion rupees .

Oriental Bank Of Commerce appoints Jitender Mohan Singh as CFO

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : Jitender Mohan Singh has been appointed as chief financial officer .

Oriental Bank Of Commerce June-qtr profit falls about 61 pct

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.58 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter interest earned 47.79 billion rupees versus 51.15 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter provisions 7.50 billion rupees versus 5.78 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter gross NPA 11.45 percent versus 9.57 percent previous quarter . June-quarter net NPA 8.11 percent versus 6.70 percent previous quarter .

Oriental Bank Of Commerce intends to raise tier II capital via bonds worth 5 bln rupees

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : Intends to raise Tier II capital through private placement of Basel III compliant Tier II bonds aggregating to 5 billion rupees .

Oriental Bank of Commerce posts March-qtr profit

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : March-quarter net profit 216.2 million rupees versus net loss of 1.78 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter interest earned 49.58 billion rupees versus 50.91 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter provisions 10.26 billion rupees versus 11.07 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter gross NPA 9.57 percent versus 7.75 percent previous quarter . Recommended dividend at 0.70 rupee per share .

Oriental Bank of Commerce says India govt raises stake in co by 3.21 pct

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : Government of India raises stake in co by 3.21 percent to 58.38 percent .

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd announces appointment of statutory central auditors

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd:Says that M/s. V K Dhingra & Co. M/s. Sudit K. Parekh & Co. and M/s. V K Ladha & Associates, have been appointed as Statutory Central Auditors of the Bank in place of M/s. P. L. Tandon & Co., M/s. Shah & Taparia & M/s Bansal R Kumar & Associates for FY 2015-16.