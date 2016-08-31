Edition:
United Kingdom

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd (ORBC.NS)

ORBC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

119.10INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.35 (+4.70%)
Prev Close
Rs113.75
Open
Rs114.20
Day's High
Rs120.40
Day's Low
Rs114.00
Volume
3,153,877
Avg. Vol
2,553,927
52-wk High
Rs191.00
52-wk Low
Rs101.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oriental Bank of Commerce to raise 2.50 bln rupees in private placement
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd : Intends to raise tier 1 capital via private placement of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds of up to 2.50 billion rupees .  Full Article

Oriental Bank Of Commerce appoints Jitender Mohan Singh as CFO
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : Jitender Mohan Singh has been appointed as chief financial officer .  Full Article

Oriental Bank Of Commerce June-qtr profit falls about 61 pct
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.58 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter interest earned 47.79 billion rupees versus 51.15 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter provisions 7.50 billion rupees versus 5.78 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter gross NPA 11.45 percent versus 9.57 percent previous quarter . June-quarter net NPA 8.11 percent versus 6.70 percent previous quarter .  Full Article

Oriental Bank Of Commerce intends to raise tier II capital via bonds worth 5 bln rupees
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : Intends to raise Tier II capital through private placement of Basel III compliant Tier II bonds aggregating to 5 billion rupees .  Full Article

Oriental Bank of Commerce posts March-qtr profit
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : March-quarter net profit 216.2 million rupees versus net loss of 1.78 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter interest earned 49.58 billion rupees versus 50.91 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter provisions 10.26 billion rupees versus 11.07 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter gross NPA 9.57 percent versus 7.75 percent previous quarter . Recommended dividend at 0.70 rupee per share .  Full Article

Oriental Bank of Commerce says India govt raises stake in co by 3.21 pct
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd : Government of India raises stake in co by 3.21 percent to 58.38 percent .  Full Article

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd announces appointment of statutory central auditors
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd:Says that M/s. V K Dhingra & Co. M/s. Sudit K. Parekh & Co. and M/s. V K Ladha & Associates, have been appointed as Statutory Central Auditors of the Bank in place of M/s. P. L. Tandon & Co., M/s. Shah & Taparia & M/s Bansal R Kumar & Associates for FY 2015-16.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd News

Indian shares edge up, consumer stocks lead

* Oriental Bank of Commerce down after RBI starts corrective action over bad loans

» More ORBC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials