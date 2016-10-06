Orient Cement Ltd (ORCE.NS)
ORCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
158.45INR
10:59am BST
158.45INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.80 (+0.51%)
Rs0.80 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs157.65
Rs157.65
Open
Rs158.00
Rs158.00
Day's High
Rs159.85
Rs159.85
Day's Low
Rs158.00
Rs158.00
Volume
294,955
294,955
Avg. Vol
273,247
273,247
52-wk High
Rs182.75
Rs182.75
52-wk Low
Rs114.80
Rs114.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
JP Associates approves sale of 74 pct stake in Bhilai Jaypee Cement
Jaiprakash Associates :Board approved sale of co's 74 percent stake in equity of Bhilai Jaypee Cement at enterprise value of 14.50 billion rupees. Full Article