Edition:
United Kingdom

L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA)

OREP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

185.35EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€185.35
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
549,130
52-wk High
€197.15
52-wk Low
€156.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

L'Oreal enters 2017 cautious but confident, exploring options for Body Shop - conf call
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

L'Oreal : For 2017 CAPEX can be expected in the same order as 2016 - conf call . On CAPEX guidance: first CAPEX increase should stay at the same level as last year - conf call . Beauty market growth expected at around 4 percent in 2017 - conf call . With situation in India, deceleration in China market, economic situation in Brazil, at this stage of year its probable that global market growth will be same as last year - conf call . Q1 2017 growth expected slightly below the average of the year - conf call . Profitability to improve in 2017 - conf call . Confident with the beginning of the year in pharmacy sector - conf call . On e-commerce: transition period for consumer division still in progress for next one or two quarters of 2017 - conf call . On Q1 2017: luxury business should be good - conf call . Remains cautious but confident in general for Q1 2017 - conf call . NYX growth expected +125 percent - conf call . On Body Shop: can't say more than that decision can take up to several months, is exploring options right now - conf call . On Body Shop boutiques: no possible conversion of Body Shop boutiques into other L'Oreal brand boutiques - conf call . On Kiehl's: is doing great, brand still growing in like-for-like, wants it to stay this way, will look for like-for-like growth in every market - conf call . On China: in 2017 has reasons to believe co will be more competitive -conf call.  Full Article

L'Oreal said it plans to buy a small French skincare brand
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

L'Oreal Sa :CEO said it planned to buy a small skincare brand in France, did not give details.  Full Article

L'Oreal says france poor Q2 cost 1 pct point sales growth
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

L'oreal Sa :CEO says France's poor Q2 performance cost the group a percentage point in sales growth.  Full Article

L'Oreal says confident to accelerate sales growth in H2
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

L'OREAL Sa :L'Oreal CEO says confident about ability to accelerate sales growth in H2.  Full Article

L'Oreal CEO says China's magic suffered from competition
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

L'oreal Sa :L'oreal CEO says China's Magic suffered from increased competition since when bought business in 2014.  Full Article

L'Oreal to acquire niche perfume house Atelier Cologne
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

L'oreal SA : Says signs an agreement to acquire Atelier Cologne . Financials tterms not disclosed . Launched in 2009 by Sylvie Ganter and Christophe Cervasel, Atelier Cologne specialises in niche perfumery sold in selected retailers. . Aelier Cologne is present in over 800 points of sale in the most prestigious stores and perfumeries in 40 countries and on e-commerce sites. . The brand has 6 stand-alone stores, with 3 in France, 2 in the United States and 1 in Hong Kong. . . .  Full Article

L'Oreal expects FY 2016 growth higher than Q1
Monday, 18 Apr 2016 

L'Oreal SA:2016 sales growth expected to be higher than in Q1 - ceo.Says confirms ambition of achieving another year of sales and profit growth.  Full Article

L'Oreal proposes FY 2015 dividend
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 

L'Oreal SA:Proposes FY dividend of 3.10 euros a share, up 14.8 pct.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

L'Oreal SA News

U.S. companies act on climate despite Trump - survey

OSLO, Oct 24 U.S. companies are still among the most ambitious in setting targets to combat global warming despite President Donald Trump's plans to quit the 195-nation Paris climate agreement, a 2017 survey showed on Tuesday.

» More OREP.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials