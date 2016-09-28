Orpea SA (ORP.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Orpea H1 EBITDAR up 21.4 pct at 368.5 million euros
Orpea SA
Orpea Q2 revenue rises 19.8% to 700.4 million euros
Orpea SA
Orpea acquires Sanyres group in Spain, issues new schuldschein
Orpea SA
Orpea confirms FY 2016 guidance
Orpea SA:We comfortably reiterate our 2016 revenue target of 2,720 million euros(+13.7 pct), not including any additional developments.FY 2016 revenue: 2,754 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Orpea comments on FY 2016 guidance, proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.90 euros/share
Orpea SA:Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.90 euro per share.2016 revenue target of 2,720 million euros (+13.7%) and solid profitability. Full Article
Orpea comments on FY 2016 guidance
Orpea SA:Sees 2016 revenue of 2.72 billion euros. Full Article
Orpea acquires MEDI-System in Poland
Orpea SA:Acquires MEDI-System.ORPEA has acquired 90 pct of the company, with the founder keeping 10 pct of share capital.Acquisition is paid entirely in cash. Full Article
Orpea lists 26 mln euro in bonds on Euronext Paris
Orpea SA:Orpea to list 20 million euro bond on Euronext Paris as of Dec. 22.Issue price: 100 pct.Interest rate: 2.568 pct.Redemption date: Dec 22, 2022.Orpea will also list 6 million euro bond on Euronext Paris as of Dec. 22.Issue price: 100 pct.Interest rate: 3.144 pct.Redemption date: Dec. 22, 2025. Full Article
Orpea confirms FY 2015 guidance
Orpea SA:Confidently reiterates its full-year 2015 revenue guidance of 2.38 billion euros, representing growth of 22.1 pct on 2014. Full Article
