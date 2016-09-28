Orpea SA (ORP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Orpea SA : H1 EBITDAR up 21.4 pct to 368.5 million euros ($413.16 million) . H1 attributable net profit 75.5 million euros versus 67.4 million euros year ago .2016 guidance reiterated.

Orpea SA : Q2 revenue EUR 700.4 million ($771.42 million) versus EUR 584.4 million year ago . H1 revenue growth of 23.0% to EUR 1.38 billion .Lifts 2016 revenue target by EUR 90 million to EUR 2.81 billion (growth of 17.5% versus 13.7% previously).

Orpea SA : Acquisition of the Sanyres group in Spain: 18 facilities, 3,300 beds . Sanyres posted revenues of around 55 million euros ($61.2 million) in 2015 . Accretive impact on EPS from 2016 . Acquisition has been paid for entirely from group's cash position .Also announced a new schuldschein issue raising 277 million euros.

Orpea SA:We comfortably reiterate our 2016 revenue target of 2,720 million euros(+13.7 pct), not including any additional developments.FY 2016 revenue: 2,754 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Orpea SA:Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.90 euro per share.2016 revenue target of 2,720 million euros (+13.7%) and solid profitability.

Orpea SA:Sees 2016 revenue of 2.72 billion euros.

Orpea SA:Acquires MEDI-System.ORPEA has acquired 90 pct of the company, with the founder keeping 10 pct of share capital‍​.Acquisition is paid entirely in cash.

Orpea SA:Orpea to list 20 million euro bond on Euronext Paris as of Dec. 22.Issue price: 100 pct.Interest rate: 2.568 pct.Redemption date: Dec 22, 2022.Orpea will also list 6 million euro bond on Euronext Paris as of Dec. 22.Issue price: 100 pct.Interest rate: 3.144 pct.Redemption date: Dec. 22, 2025.

Orpea SA:Confidently reiterates its full-year 2015 revenue guidance of 2.38 billion euros, representing growth of 22.1 pct on 2014.